Area auto dealers enjoy booming business

Area auto dealers, like others across the country, continued their multi-year, record-setting upward sales trajectory in 2016.

“Last year was a great year for the car industry,” said John LaRiche, dealer-owner of LaRiche Chevrolet Cadillac. “It was another record year. Two in a row — record years — in North America as far as retail car sales.”

Several area dealers completed major building projects or are marking milestones.

Reineke Ford Lincoln last July completed a $1.8 million update of its interior and exterior. The Lincoln and Ford brands now have their own style of showroom, said Roger Barton, general manager of Reineke Ford Lincoln.

Another area Ford dealer, Wagner Ford, moved into a new building on South Vance Street in Carey at the beginning of 2017, opening for business there on Jan. 9.

The business will add 10 employees, for a total of 35, and double its new car inventory to 150 and used car inventory to 150, owner Rick Wagner has said. Wagner’s daughter, Alex Wagner, is general manager.

A Tiffin auto dealership will be celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. Coppus Motors was founded in 1927 by Harry Coppus Sr. in Fostoria.

Coppus Motors purchased its first Mercedes-Benz for resale in 1954, making the dealership one of the oldest Mercedes-Benz dealers in the nation. The dealership also sells Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles.

Comments

comments