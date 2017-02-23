Area home prices rising

Whether buying or building, home prices in the Findlay area are on the rise.

Kent Hilty, president of the Heartland Board of Realtors, Findlay, said homes in the city sold for an average of about $3,138 more in 2016 than they did in 2015.

The average price last year was $168,039, up from an average of $164,901 in 2015.

There were 936 units sold in 2016, compared to 945 in 2015.

“All indications are that during 2017, the real estate market for our area will continue to be strong,” Hilty said.

While the total number of units sold remained fairly steady, it appears that the increase in average sales price is a result of a lack of inventory and competition for the homes that are available, Hilty said.

Todd Garlock, president of Garlock Brothers Construction, Findlay, said available building lots are also in short supply, and the cost of building a home jumped dramatically just in the past six months.

“New developments need to be formed to meet housing needs,” Garlock said. “… I think there is a huge, pent-up demand for housing. There hasn’t been much going on for four or five years, and so we have some catching up to do.”

