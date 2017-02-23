Beers & cheers

The seeds were always there.

After all, Babe Ruth was legendary not only for hitting home runs. The Great Bambino loved his beer and hot dogs.

It just took nearly a century of technology advances and the arrival of the millennials for capitalism to hit its own home run: the sports bar/restaurant.

Sports bars have become increasingly popular. Fricker’s and Ralphie’s Sports Eatery were the first in Findlay, dating back to the 1990s. Buffalo Wild Wings came in 2003. Another addition came a few years ago with Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill.

Fourteen months ago, Oler’s Bar & Grill ventured from decades of delightfully tacky branding to add a sports bar area.

When longtime customers learned of the changes afoot, they threatened to never return.

But they did return, and many new customers came, too, said Bob Oler, co-owner.

Waldo Pepper’s changed from a restaurant to a restaurant/sports bar under new owners 10 years ago.

Last year, co-owner Jameson Botimer and his partner, Michael Miller, renovated their Main Street place and more completely embraced the sports bar identity. They renamed the business Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar. They also made it the new home of the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame and its exhibits.

“Findlay has become a very competitive little market for chicken wings and burgers and beer and sports, and it has grown up considerably over the last three or four years,” said Mark Wallace, director of operations for Ralphie’s Sports Eateries.

