Community Foundation celebrating 25th year with grants

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation will mark its 25th anniversary this year and has allocated $75,000 in grants to celebrate the milestone.

At its February meeting, the foundation’s board approved three $25,000 grants.

The first is an opportunity for rural communities to do projects that would build community, said foundation Communications Officer Genna Freed.

The second will be used to match donations given to nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, the November day meant to encourage financially supporting organizations and causes.

Up to $500 per nonprofit will be matched, up to $25,000. Nonprofits will register by the end of October, raise money on Nov. 28, and submit proof of the donations by Dec. 10.

The last grant will also be used to match donations — in this case, donations to the foundation.

After it sends out its “Spirit of Giving” catalog in November, the grant will be used to match donations, up to $1,000 per donor and up to $25,000 total. The matching dollars will go to the same charitable funds the donors choose.

