Downtown’s the place to be

Whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch or enjoying a long dinner; if you’re hitting happy hour or having a full-blown night on the town; or if you’re taking a scenic walk or dropping into an after-work yoga session, one thing is certain: if you’re doing it in downtown Findlay, you’ll be in good company.

Just about any time of day, any day of the week, downtown sidewalks are bustling and parking spaces are at a premium. It seems the more new businesses make their way into the area, the more it sparks other local entrepreneurs to do the same.

That’s the nature of business, explained Carla Treadway, downtown coordinator with the Findlay-Hancock Alliance. She said one trendy or successful business may draw in others with similar offerings or business philosophies.

“There’s a resurgence of downtowns, not just Findlay’s,” Treadway said.

She said employment is up at the city’s downtown establishments.

“There’s more people downtown than ever,” she said. “Lunchtime, it’s a busy place.”

Indeed, there are plenty of culinary mainstays attracting diners, but a few new gathering places have popped up in the past year, or are on the way.

They include the soon-to-open Fireside Brick Oven Pub and Grill, and downtown’s only steakhouse, Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar. Dietsch Brothers expanded its retail space for candy last year, and the Great Scot grocery added more natural and organic offerings, more specialty foods, and a new salad bar.

Elsewhere downtown, the Kan Du Art Studio has a new home, and a new yoga shop moved to Main Street.

Comments

comments