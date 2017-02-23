Employment rises at major industries

Employment grew or remained stable at most of Hancock County’s major industries last year, and more of the same is forecast for 2017.

McLane Co. hired 100 workers for the opening of its $119 million, 337,831-square-foot grocery distribution center on Findlay’s north end in January. It plans to an add 110 truck drivers and 150 distribution center workers this year.

Rowmark, which produces plastic sheets for a variety of commercial and industrial uses, added 55 workers through in-house growth and the purchase of a competitor. It is planning to add a few more production and administrative workers this year.

G.S.W., assembler of wire harnesses for automotive uses, mainly Toyota, reported its fourth consecutive year of double-digit employment growth. The Findlay plant, which is the company’s Americas headquarters, added 30 workers in 2016. It is expecting to add a few more this year.

Whirlpool Corp. completed a $40.6 million, 86,400-square-foot expansion last year at its Findlay dishwasher plant. It will add 50 jobs by 2019 related to the expansion.

Most of the other major industries reported being in hiring mode. Several are taking extra steps to attract qualified workers in the face of a nationwide worker shortage.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., G.S.W., Hearthside Food Solutions, Garner Transportation Group and Rowmark are among those involved in extra initiatives to keep a strong pipeline of qualified workers.

