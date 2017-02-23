Health system adding services

Changes at Blanchard Valley Health System in 2016 were often behind-the-scenes technology, including a complete overhaul of the electronic medical records system.

But in 2017, area residents will see new things springing up.

Among them are the Women’s Center of Bluffton Hospital. In 2016, Bluffton Hospital began a $4.5 million expansion of services including the women’s center, to be located within the current hospital.

New services to be available upon its completion this spring will include robotic-assisted surgery, a pelvic pain center and a medical spa.

Imaging, laboratory and electrocardiogram (EKG) services will be moved to a renovated area beside the Women’s Center to allow for easy access to testing following center visits.

Other existing services, including gynecological surgery, obstetrics services and cosmetic surgery are also being expanded.

The new medical spa at Bluffton is one of two being created by Blanchard Valley Health System. The first, “Beyond MedSpa,” opened in Findlay at 2113 Tiffin Ave., Suite A, earlier this month.

The Findlay medical spa offers cosmetic treatments and spa services including hair removal; clinical skin care; photofacials (utilizing laser pulsed-light energy); fractional laser skin resurfacing; botox and dermal fillers; HydraFacial (liquid-infused exfoliation); chemical peels; laser skin rejuvenation; CoolSculpting (non-invasive fat reduction treatment); Ultherapy (skin tightening) and FemiLift (laser vaginal rejuvenation).

