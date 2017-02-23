Longtime Findlay business is really branching out

Feasel’s, a longtime greenhouse, garden center and tree nursery, is really branching out.

The Findlay business, which also offers lawn care and landscaping services, first added a gift shop. Then last year, it began creating a gathering space for friends and families, and that work will continue in 2017.

The business, at 2330 Bright Road, is expanding its look and offerings, owner Greg Feasel said.

“We’re trying to offer more unique, custom-made things,” he said. “We’re trying to become a cultural hotspot. It means you’re going to find unique gifts, art, you can come here and have your parties and gatherings, have wine.”

Last year, Feasel’s gained its wine license, offering local and Ohio varieties and tastings, the business owner said.

Feasel said he got the idea after groups came to the greenhouse for classes, and many said that wine would be just the right pairing.

The business is expanding to offer more than just workshops. This past Christmas, groups came in for holiday or office parties.

Social events will be offered year-round, Feasel said.

“We have a place that is pretty unique,” he said.

Comments

comments