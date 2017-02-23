Marathon fuels a downtown boom

These days, Jody Combs is like a kid who delightedly unwrapped one present and is eagerly eyeing the bigger one across the room.

Sales rose last year for downtown Findlay retailers and restaurants with Marathon Petroleum’s $100 million expansion of its office complex.

Combs is happy with the sales increases at the store she co-owns, RooBarb Studios, 622 S. Main St., which sells stationery and event invitations, cards, stamped silver and jewelry.

But she is absolutely beaming as she looks right across the street and sees construction progressing on Marathon’s Hancock Hotel.

“I can’t wait,” she said, her eyes lighting up.

The $20 million, five-story hotel at the corner of Main and Lincoln streets will open in early 2018 with 100 rooms.

“We have a potential of having new people in downtown Findlay every day. And that’s exciting,” Combs said. “They bring in, say, 50 new people a day. And the next day, it might be 50 more new people. Fifty different people.”

As much excitement as there is about the hotel, Marathon already has given downtown Findlay a big lift with its office complex expansion. Last summer it opened the six-story, 120,000-square-foot headquarters for MPLX, its logistics and natural gas processing subsidiary.

The downtown office complex expansion also included construction of another office building on Sandusky Street, two big parking garages and an outdoor “Marathon Green” work area for employees.

Since 2011, Marathon’s downtown Findlay workforce has grown from 1,700 to 2,500, and many of those jobs are higher-paying.

