UF police providing ‘extra sense of security’

The University of Findlay’s new police department began operating in 2016, providing an “extra sense of security and safety” for students and staff, President Katherine Fell said.

In 2014, the university’s board of trustees approved transitioning to a combined campus security and police department.

Former Findlay Police Chief William Spraw became the university police chief last June. His department includes three armed police officers, about about 15 unarmed security officers.

The most common problem the department handles is theft, he said.

“That’s probably the biggest issue on campus, whether it be a bike or somebody leaving their dorm room open and somebody grabs their laptop,” he said.

If a more serious crime required a larger response, city police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office would back up the campus department. No situation has required that yet.

Comments

comments