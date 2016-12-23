Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:





Police Department

Domestic discord was documented at a First Street domicile Wednesday.

Three Findlay residents wanted under separate warrants were located recently in the 600 block of Cherry Street, the 300 block of North Cory Street, and hiding in a closet at 403 E. Lincoln St., A1.

An intoxicated Putnam Street person strolling in the roadway of the 200 block of Washington Street was incarcerated for disorderly conduct Thursday, and also was wanted under a warrant.

Sheriff’s Office

A reckless driver was reported in late September on Ohio 186 near Hancock County 131, in Blanchard Township.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit the web at www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.





Municipal Court

From the public records of Findlay Municipal Court. The following people were sentenced:

Emily M. DeVelvis, Findlay, stopping for a school bus violation; $200 fine.

Joseph B. Hook, Findlay, no operator’s license (NOL); $250 fine.

Joseph W. McLaughlin, Fostoria, driving under suspension (DUS); $100 fine.

Jennifer Pina and Salena A. Meronk, both of Findlay, DUS; $250 fines.

Grabiela S. Ramirez, Shanna R. Smith, both of Findlay, and John E. Shepherd Jr., North Baltimore, all for DUS; $350 fines.

Magan L. Reese, Findlay, wrongful entrustment; $250 fine.

Jason L. Hartman, Findlay, speed; $100 fine.

Colin R. Wannemacher, rural Mount Cory; Ashley M. Hicks, Shelby M. Troutner, Mark R. Miller, all of Findlay; and Jaclyn R. Hunter, Carey, all for speed; $105 fines.

Bethany R. Rayl, rural Mount Blanchard, speed; $155 fine.

Amanda L. Peck, Findlay, NOL; $50 fine.

Dawn L. Smrekar, rural Findlay, disobeying traffic control device; $105 fine.

Randal K. Wagner, Findlay, speed; $90 fine.

Austin J. Dysert, McComb, reckless operation of vehicle; $250 fine.

Donald D. Sharp, Findlay, aggravated disorderly conduct; $250 fine, 30 jail days.

Eryn C. Fick, Fostoria, reckless operation of vehicle, and driving between marked lanes violation; $300 fine.

Brady S. Ellerbrock, rural Leipsic, drug paraphernalia offenses; $150 fine, license suspended 181 days.

Shawn M. Gallagher, Findlay, operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI); $500 fine, 90 jail days with 77 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Nicolas R. Hernandez, Findlay, OVI; $450 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Randy J. Luzader, Findlay, DUS; $250 fine, license suspended 181 days.

Jessica L. Martin, Findlay, OVI; $600 fine, 180 jail days with 160 suspended.

Kagen A. Brown, Fostoria, drug abuse; $150 fine.

Brittany A. Ferguson, Findlay, petty theft; $250 fine, 60 jail days with 54 suspended.

Curtis D. King, Findlay, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and falsification; $650 fine, 180 jail days with 171 suspended.

Amber N. Massie, Findlay, domestic violence; $150 fine, 30 jail days suspended.

Joshua A. McStraw, Findlay, DUS and fictitious registration; $250 fine.

Stanley Strickland, Benjamin G. Thomas, Chase Allan Zehender, all of Findlay, drug abuse; $158 fines.

Calli R. Thomas, Findlay, petty theft; $250 fine, 90 jail days with 80 suspended.

Aaron S. Walker, Findlay, drug abuse; $150 fine, license suspended 181 days.

Joseph L. Michel, Findlay, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUS, reckless operation of a vehicle, and driving between marked lanes violation; $800 fine, 120 jail days with 115 suspended, license suspended 91 days.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:





Wednesday



3:40 p.m., 353 Sterling Hill Drive, emergency medical service call.

4:21 p.m., 718½ Tiffin Ave., emergency medical service call.

7:23 p.m., 1300 Morrical Blvd., fire alarm off.

Thursday



8:14 a.m., 1208 Concord Court, emergency medical service call.

12:13 p.m., 2000 N. Blanchard St., emergency medical service call.