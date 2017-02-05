Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

A South West Street man was arrested for driving under the influence during a traffic stop on County Road 236 on Friday. He was later released to a sober adult.

During a traffic stop in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Friday, a Bloomdale driver was found to be in possession of narcotics.

Warrants were served at 636 Winfield Ave., 1901 Broad Ave., 100 S. Main St., and the 1800 block of Broad Avenue.

A woman reported a West Hardin Street domestic dispute at the police department on Friday, and it was determined that she had physical injuries from the incident. The male was located and arrested for domestic violence.

A Michigan woman was arrested for domestic violence in the 900 block of Interstate Drive on Saturday.

Sheriff’s Office

A resident at a Greenbrier Apartment, 2800 S. Main St., reported that her packages were coming up missing. This was reported on Jan. 22.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:

Friday

8:05 p.m., 1031 Interstate Court, emergency medical service call.

8:21 p.m., 1005 Broad Avenue, emergency medical service call.

Saturday

2:07 a.m., 528 Clinton St., emergency medical service call.

9:00 a.m., 2151 Normandy Drive, lock-out.

12:59 p.m., 3200 Bright Road, sprinkler activation.

1:06 p.m., 210 Midland Avenue, emergency medical service call.

4:23 p.m., 3200 Bright Road, alarm system sounded.