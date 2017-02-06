Public Record

Docket

Police Department

A South West Street man was arrested for driving under the influence during a traffic stop on Hancock County 236 on Friday. He was later released to a sober adult.

During a traffic stop in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Friday, a Bloomdale driver was found to be in possession of narcotics.

Warrants were served at 636 Winfield Ave., 1901 Broad Ave., 100 S. Main St., and the 1800 block of Broad Avenue.

A woman reported a West Hardin Street domestic dispute at the police department on Friday, and it was determined that she had physical injuries from the incident. The male was located and arrested for domestic violence.

A Michigan woman was arrested for domestic violence in the 900 block of Interstate Drive on Saturday.

A man dashed from a cab in the 1200 block of Concord Court without paying for a fare Friday.

An inebriated Marblehead man was charged with disorderly conduct Saturday after declining to depart Brew U, 316 N. Main St.

Tires were slashed on an auto Saturday outside 1901 Broad Ave.

A city juvenile was caught with marijuana in the 1300 block of Morey Avenue on Saturday.

A package was pilfered from a porch of 832 Fox Run Road. The theft report was filed Saturday.

A Center Street driver was jailed for driving under the influence Saturday after striking a deer in the 800 block of Sixth Street.

An Allen Avenue woman was incarcerated for domestic violence after harming her boyfriend Sunday.

A Gleneagle Drive man, later found wanted under a warrant, was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia in a parking lot of 221 Crystal Ave. on Sunday.

Weekend warrants were issued to those found at 115 Monroe Ave. and 1200 block of Broad Avenue.

Sheriff’s Office

A resident at a Greenbrier Apartment, 2800 S. Main St., reported that her packages were coming up missing. This was reported on Jan. 22.

A rural Van Buren motorist was ticketed Friday for failing to control a tractor-trailer that struck a utility pole off Market Street in Van Buren.

A license plate was swiped Saturday from a van at 4404 Allen Township 142.

A suspicious truck was reported Saturday on Hancock County 139 near Portage Township 112.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:

Friday

8:05 p.m., 1031 Interstate Court, emergency medical service call.

8:21 p.m., 1005 Broad Ave., emergency medical service call.

Saturday



2:07 a.m., 528 Clinton St., emergency medical service call.

9 a.m., 2151 Normandy Drive, lock-out.

12:59 p.m., 3200 Bright Road, sprinkler activation.

1:06 p.m., 210 Midland Ave., emergency medical service call.

4:23 p.m., 3200 Bright Road, alarm system sounded.

8:23 p.m., 11745 Township Road 145, emergency medical service call.

Sunday



1:43 a.m., 2319 Washington Ave., building fire.