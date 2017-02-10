Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:





Police Department

A male reportedly was seen unlawfully rummaging through a car Wednesday at 222 Center St.

An Arcadia citizen, stopped in the 600 block of McManness Avenue for having a suspended license, also was arrested for obstructing official business Wednesday.

Change was removed from an unlocked truck at 1117 E. Sandusky St. This was noted Wednesday.

A city juvenile was caught shoplifting merchandise Wednesday at Kohl’s, 2310 Tiffin Ave.

Domestic turmoil occurred recently at dwellings on Fox Street, Cherry Street and Sterling Hill Drive.

Four area people wanted under separate warrants were detained recently in a parking lot near 229 W. Main Cross St., at 323 Defiance Ave. and at 1016 Glencoe Drive.

A Hancock Street motorist was incarcerated for driving while impaired, obstructing official business and resisting arrest Wednesday after traveling through a yard in the 1300 block of Woodworth Drive.

A tipsy Findlay fellow was jailed Thursday for disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to a possible unlawful entry at 431 Winthrop Drive.

Sheriff’s Office

A Forest female said in late January that a state snowplow dispensing road salt had left pit marks on her Honda Accord as they both traveled on U.S. 30, west of Hancock County 9.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit the web at www. HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Municipal Court

From the public records of Findlay Municipal Court. The following people were sentenced:

Hailey D. Artressia, Findlay, sale of alcohol to underage person; $500 fine.

Maria E. Bruce and Shana M. Lagunovich, both of Fostoria, and Sean E. Cooper, Findlay, all for driving under suspension (DUS); $250 fines.

Alicia M. Businger, Findlay, stopping for a school bus violation; $200 fine.

Matthew L.J. Kay, Findlay, driving with a temporary permit without a licensed driver; $100 fine.

Maynard T. Norton, Findlay, DUS; $700 fine.

Jenny R. Paynter, Findlay, and James S. Treft, rural Findlay, DUS; $350 fines.

Auston D. Tate, Findlay, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUS; $400 fine.

Keith E. Cupp, Leipsic, operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI); $550 fine, 60 jail days with 53 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Nancy L. Riffle, Findlay, speed; $150 fine.

Seth R. Kuhlman, Findlay; Jordan M. Breitigam, Wayne; and Brian T. Gregorowicz, rural Rawson, all for speed; $105 fines.

Edward A. Mogbolu, Findlay, drug abuse, $150 fine.

Joseph B. Beadle, Findlay, DUS; $250 fine, 90 jail days with 87 suspended.

Brian L. Howard, Findlay, menacing; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 25 suspended.

John T. Miles III, Findlay, no operator’s license (NOL); $250 fine.

Bryly D. Morris, Deshler, OVI; $400 fine, 60 jail days with 48 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Joe H. O’Brien, Findlay, disorderly conduct; $150 fine.

Andriy S. Slobodzian, Findlay, physical control of vehicle violation and firearms in vehicle; $675 fine, 90 jail days with 83 suspended.

Charlie R. Stephens, Findlay, park hours violation; $100 fine.

Ted T. Turner, rural Arlington, possession of drug paraphernalia; $150 fine, license suspended 181 days.

Da’ Mondre J. Blanks, Kordell C. Chaney, Marcus J. Gabel, all of Findlay, drug abuse; $141 fines.

Elora F. Chetister, rural Dunkirk, drug abuse; $100 fine.

Jeremy D. Foster, Findlay, aggravated disorderly conduct; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 29 suspended.

Tyler L. Goshe, Findlay, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia; $400 fine, 30 jail days with 15 suspended, license suspended 181 days.

Ariel Hecht, Upper Sandusky, petty theft; $250 fine, 180 jail days with 150 suspended.

Brandon L. Ludwig, rural Arcadia, possession of drug paraphernalia; $150 fine, 30 jail days with 25 suspended.

Julie A. McNeal, Findlay, petty theft; $250 fine, 30 jail days suspended.

Rolando Rodriguez Jr., Leipsic, telephone harassment; $250 fine, 60 jail days with 50 suspended.

Staci J. Sirmons, Fostoria, failure to stop after an accident; $250 fine, 40 jail days with 35 suspended, license suspended 181 days.

Chelsea M. Smith, Findlay, petty theft and criminal trespass; $650 fine, 210 jail days suspended.

Anthony R. Ferguson, Findlay, violating a protection order; $250 fine, 90 jail days with 88 suspended.

Ronald D. McAdams, rural Findlay, speed; $100 fine.

Anthony C. Webb, Findlay, possession of drug paraphernalia; $150 fine.

Pamela S. Vining, Findlay, telephone harassment; $250 fine, 180 jail days suspended.

Reeco A. Banner, Fostoria, DUS; $150 fine.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:





Wednesday



4:53 p.m., 318 Dorney Plaza, emergency medical service call.

6:18 p.m., 2801 S. Main St., smoke detector activation.

Thursday



9:16 a.m., 2801 S. Main St., emergency medical service call.

10:17 a.m., 3785 Speedway Drive, emergency medical service call.