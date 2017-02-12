Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:





Police Department

A license plate was stolen from a residence in the 200 block of East Main Cross Street. This was reported on Friday.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Wilson Street on Thursday. No injuries were reported, and the parties were separated.

During a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Main Street on Friday, the passenger of the vehicle denied consent to search the car. A K9 was called to the scene. The passenger was found to be in possession of marijuana paraphernalia and was cited.

A vehicle ignition was reportedly damaged in the 1200 block of South Blanchard Street. This was reported on Friday.

A Findlay High School student was in possession of marijuana on Friday. The student was cited.

A minor amount of marijuana was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 600 block of Vincent Street on Friday. The driver was also found to be impaired due to consuming alcoholic beverages. The Ottawa man was arrested for drunken driving and cited for possession of marijuana.

A West Melrose Avenue woman was found passed out in a running vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street on Saturday. She was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

A warrant was served in the 2000 block of North Main Street on Saturday. The suspect also had suspected marijuana on his person and was issued a citation.

Sheriff’s Office

A Kenton man was cited for a right-of-way on a public highway violation on Bright Road at Tiffin Avenue on Feb. 6. While making a left turn onto Bright Road from the Speedway gas station, he struck a vehicle driven by a Findlay woman.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:





Friday



11:05 a.m., 2215 Jennifer Lane, emergency medical service call.

5:38 p.m., 500 Tiffin Ave., emergency medical service call.

8:29 p.m., 508 W. Trenton Ave., emergency medical service call.

9:06 p.m., 1032 W. Sandusky St., emergency medical service call.

10:30 p.m., 143 Hillshafer Drive, emergency medical service call.

Saturday



12:15 a.m., 1311 Glen Haven Drive, emergency medical service call.

1 a.m., 304 Lester Ave., carbon monoxide detector activation, none found.

7:02 a.m., 15100 Birchaven Lane, alarm malfunction.

8:26 a.m., 1931 Gold Drive, emergency medical service call.

8:52 a.m., 15100 Birchaven Lane, emergency medical service call.

9:14 a.m., 635 Dayton Ave., emergency medical service call.

10:35 a.m., 2200 Tiffin Ave., emergency medical service incident.

12:13 p.m., 3136 Crosshill Drive, emergency medical service call.

6:24 p.m., 11745 Township Road 145, emergency medical service call.