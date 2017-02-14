Public Record

Docket

Police Department

Weekend domestic animosity was noted at dwellings on West Lincoln Street, Cherry Street and Cedar Avenue.

An Ivy Court man was cited Sunday for having drug paraphernalia in the 2000 block of North Main Street. He also was wanted under a warrant.

Damage was reported Sunday at 605 S. Blanchard St.

Three Findlay men were arrested Sunday in a parking lot at 2200 Tiffin Ave. for theft offenses at Meijer and Wal-Mart.

An unsober Mount Blanchard man was facing criminal mischief allegations after applying peanut butter to the door handles of autos in a parking lot at 335 Walnut St. early Sunday.

A Morey Avenue motorist was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired in the 300 block of North Main Street.

A city man was arrested for criminal trespassing at Blanchard Valley Hospital and for possessing marijuana Sunday.

A city resident filed a telecommunications harassment complaint Sunday.

An unlawful entry was investigated Sunday at 729 Londonderry Drive

Sheriff’s Office

An Arcadia motorist was ticketed Friday for failing to control a Dodge Dakota that struck a tree and came to rest on its side off Portage Township 21.

A rural Arlington male was accused of driving through a grassy area of Mount Blanchard park on Saturday.

A Liberty Township man advised Sunday of fraudulent charges on his bank account.

Weekend domestic acrimony occurred at residences on Apple Blossom Lane in Arlington; Powell Lane in Rawson; Ohio 235; South Liberty Street in McComb; and North Main Street in Mount Cory.

A small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder were found Friday in a Kia stopped near the intersection of North Main Street and Trenton Avenue.

Two area men were admonished for driving snowmobiles last week on Jefferson Street in Arcadia.

A Fostoria driver was cited Friday for failing to control a Ford Mustang that got stuck on railroad tracks off Ohio 613 in Delaware Township.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit the web at www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Fire Calls

Sunday



4:49 p.m., 133 W. Meade Ave., emergency medical service call.

5:53 p.m., 1300 Morrical Blvd., alarm malfunction.

Monday



11 a.m., Osborn Avenue, traffic accident.