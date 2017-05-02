Public Record

Docket

Three people were arrested for underage consumption of alcohol after police were dispatched to a loud house party at 420 N. Cory St. on Saturday. One person was cited for falsification.

A West Main Cross Street woman was issued a telecommunications harassment warning after texting a Findlay resident Saturday.

A domestic quarrel occurred at a Fishlock Avenue residence Sunday.

A Findlay female wanted under a county warrant was jailed after being located at 417 Fifth St. on Sunday.

An East Bigelow Avenue male wanted under a warrant was arrested during a traffic stop Monday in the 300 block of South Blanchard Street. A passenger was found with suspected cocaine.

Two males were seen Sunday looking into autos in the 10000 block of Tanglewood Drive.

Domestic turmoil was noted at a West Bigelow Avenue apartment Friday.

A large rock was placed in a yard at 1527 Burson Drive last week.

Picket fencing was filched from 215 S. Main St., Arlington. The theft report was filed Saturday.

A Liberty Township woman on Saturday said she lost her purse during a date with a man she met on an online dating site. After their dinner, she asked to stop at her sister’s house to use the restroom, and she left her purse in the man’s pickup truck. He departed with the pickup and the purse.

An attempted unlawful entry was investigated Sunday at 191 W. Church St., Rawson.

Langston H. Harrell, 34, of Columbus, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and fined $5,000 by Judge Jonathan Starn on a third-degree felony conviction for aggravated possession of drugs. The charge, originally a second-degree felony, was filed after Harrell was found with a large quantity of oxycodone in May 2016 in Findlay. The charge was reduced as part of a plea bargain in November.

Casey T. Brumbaugh, 33, of Findlay, was sentenced to 10 months in prison by Judge Starn on a fifth-degree felony possession of drugs conviction. Brumbaugh was indicted after being found with less than 5 grams of cocaine in Findlay in January 2016. He pleaded guilty in February.

Joann M. Berwanger, 35, of Beavercreek, was convicted of possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, also a fourth-degree felony, by Judge Starn, who will sentence Berwanger on June 1. The defendant was charged following a Feb. 28 incident in which she was found with between 5 and 10 grams of cocaine. The tampering offense resulted after she concealed or destroyed evidence.

Logan M. Kimberlin, 21, of Findlay, was convicted of three counts of possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. He will be sentenced by Judge Starn on June 1. Kimberlin was indicted after he was found in possession of AMB-FUBINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid, last fall in Findlay.

Johnny Lee Stewart, 28, of Findlay, was placed on community control sanctions for five years by Judge Reg Routson on a fifth-degree felony trafficking in heroin conviction. Stewart was also ordered to serve 90 days in the county jail, continue drug counseling and abide by a curfew. He was indicted after selling heroin in Findlay in November 2015.

Louis and Katherine Stulman to Katie Koontz, 824 Edgehill Road, Findlay, $175,000.

Timmy Decker to Timmy Decker and Lori Breece, 18124 Delaware Township 147, Forest, $42,910.

Nicole and Ryan Debelak to Beaver Excavation Co., 1452 Plum Creek Drive, Findlay, $165,000.

Mary Dunson to Joseph Mansfield, 621 College St., Findlay, $90,000.

Ryan Moorhead and Adam Moorhead to FCT Exchange Ltd., 80 acres, Liberty Township 128, Findlay, $660,000.

Michael and Andrea Seeger to Mackenzie Wenner, 1421 N. Blanchard St., Findlay, $107,500.

Leon and Annette Purkey to William and Stephanie Wilt Jr., 23363 Biglick Township 209, Alvada, $224,500.

M Two Limited Liability Co. to Kaizen Property Holdings, 235 Stanford Parkway, Findlay, $277,500.

Bradley and Emily Miller to Luke Bellman, 1134 Homestead Drive, Findlay, $208,000.

Gordon and Janet Baker to Mary Pauken, Apt. U6-24, 2224 Fox Run Circle, Findlay, $119,500.

Judy Miller to Emily Wyler, 210 E. Market St., Van Buren.

Louis Wilcox to Timothy Wilcox, 7987 Blanchard Township 120, McComb.

Peggy Robinette to Kenneth and Lauren Rohdy, 2952 Hancock County 126, McComb, $210,000.

William W. McDowell Jr. 1993 Trust, Elizabeth Zitkovic to Elizabeth Zitkovic, 2306 Springmill Road, Findlay.

Robert and Phyllis Rinehammer to Brandon Winkler, 143 Santee Ave., Findlay, $113,500.

Troy and Jayme Spradlin to Kyle and Hannah Plumley, 3320 Crosshill Drive, Findlay, $129,100.

Hancock County sheriff, Sandra Nussbaum and Sara Crossley to Rosi Enterprises LLC, 1 acre, Ohio 698, Findlay, $3,585.

Andrew and Ashley Beach to Andrew Thieman, 680 Colt Drive, Findlay, $183,000.

Laura and Kyle Nesler to Kyle Nesler, 5013 Ohio 103, Rawson, $123,000.

Susan Breidenbach to Ross and Rachel Shoup, 471 Willow Drive, Arlington, $142,500.

Brian and Amber Sampsel to Anthony and Kelly Heckler, 1909 Yarrow Court, Findlay, $178,000.

Tony Reichley II, Shenna Gonzalez, David Gonzalez, Kess Reichley, Kimberly Reichley to Andrew Eaton, 830 Liberty St., Findlay, $89,000.

Robert Young to Peggy Robinette, 254 Haley Wood Drive, Findlay, $220,000.

William and Elizabeth Drown to Joseph McCauley and Cindy Meadows, 1806 Greendale Ave., Findlay, $168,000.

Benjamin and Kristine Bjorling to Jeffrey and Amy Reynolds, 440 Avondale Road, Findlay, $120,000.

Country Club Acres to Benjamin and Kristine Bjorling, 1946 Diamondback Court, Findlay, $375,000.

Stephanie Lucius to Keith and Devan Hall Jr., 1014 Parkside Place, Findlay, $73,000.

Jennie Zierolf to Timothy Arnold, 1717 Manor Hill Road, Findlay.

Findley Properties, Anne Palumbo, Gwen Voelckers to 224 West LLC, 5.8 acres, Hancock County 223, Findlay, $125,000.

Dewayne Shields and Jacqueline Orwick to Jacqueline Orwick, 12639 Ohio 698, Findlay, $56,500.

Gerald Houdeshell to David Houdeshell, Houdeshell Irrevocable Heritage Trust, 56.3 acres, U.S. 68, Findlay.

David and Megan Anderson to Kelly and Maggie Barnes, 1464 Timberwood Drive, Findlay, $216,250.

Jesus Rodriguez and Anna Yanez to Lisa Hartzell and Rick Kloeppel, 6863 Hancock County 236, Findlay, $157,900.

D&K Development to Vishal and Bhargavi Mehta, Lot 76, Bluestone Drive, Findlay, $26,000.

Ronald and Andrea Koepke to Heather Gustin, 1517 Parkway Drive, Findlay, $170,000.

Daniel and Amelia Rettig to Katherine Harsh, 529 E. Lincoln St., Findlay, $67,877.

Hillary Moore, Nathan Moore, Evan Miller, Kristin Miller, Hillary Miller to Miller and Moore Properties LLC, 112 Meeks Ave., Findlay.

Carol McKitrick to City of Findlay, Lots 8-12 and 20-24, Blaine Street, Findlay.

Marilyn Gunder to James Gunder, 1917 Geffs Ave., Findlay.

Keith and Patricia Turco to Turco LLC, 2611 France St., Findlay.

Keith and Patricia Turco to Turco LLC, 239 E. Main St., McComb.

Keith and Patricia Turco to Turco LLC, Apt. C and D, 243 E. Main St., McComb.

David and Elaine Ingram to Jennifer Frommer and Stephanie Krosnosky, 300 Fairmont Drive, Findlay.

First National Bank of Pandora to Jeffrey and Leisa Stratton, 302 Orange Township 28, Bluffton, $178,500.

Ronald Smith to Lesa Smith, 9004 Hancock County 26, Jenera.

William and Iola Rettig to Hancock County commissioners, part of Lot 1144, Taylor Street, Findlay.

Duane and Maria Cameron to Kirsten Pickett and Jordan Hayes, 731 Third St., Findlay, $106,500.

EFSF Ltd., Eugene and Elaine Stevens to Rusk Op of Findlay LLC, Lot 27, Romick Parkway, Findlay, $115,000.

Jason and Crystal Clark to Katherine and Joshua Kin, 1217 Shady Lane, Findlay, $230,000.

David and Patricia Gonso to Thomas and Erika Naylor, 3112 Heatherdowns Drive, Findlay, $227,000.

Adam Hauenstein, Desiree Hauenstein, A.T. Hauenstein to James and Mary Ferguson, 317 Fairmont Drive, Findlay, $282,000.

Michael and Cathy Morris to Jeremy and Tia Simon, 231 E. South St., McComb, $135,500.

Scott and Caitlin Simpson to Jason and Jennifer Stults, 100 Shinkle St., Findlay, $30,000.

Cherrie and Travis Wheeler to Jacob Gilts, 1627 East-View Drive, Findlay, $6,500.

Thomas Casburn to Amanda Jeffires, 3118 Crosshill Drive, Findlay, $142,000.

Scott Insley to Rebecca Insley, 611 Center St., Findlay.

Danielle Elwood, Sean Quirk, James Stokes Jr., Brian Elwood, Nikki Quirk, Melissa Quirk, S.P. Quirk to Tina Schumacher, 600 Bittersweet Drive, Findlay.

5:32 p.m., 944 Bernard Ave., emergency medical service call.

5:37 p.m., 1700 Fostoria Ave., alarm malfunction.

2:27 p.m., 1780 Romick Parkway, traffic accident.