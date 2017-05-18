Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

Two city juveniles were in trouble after pulling up weatherproofing tar strips from the road outside 123 E. Main Cross St. and tossing them onto a car Monday.

A truck stolen from the 200 block of North Main Street later was recovered Monday. Charges are pending.

Domestic disturbances were noted recently at dwellings on Kirkwood Court, Rector Avenue and Findlay Street.

A rear window was damaged on a parked vehicle at 2017 Harrison St. on Tuesday.

A Cherry Lane man was told Tuesday to remove trash that he placed without permission in a dumpster at 1805 Fostoria Ave.

Trespass warnings were issued Tuesday to three people in connection with attempted thefts at Beverage Barn, 1901 Tiffin Ave.

Medication was swiped Tuesday from 1030 Selby St.

A juvenile wanted under a warrant was taken into custody Tuesday on Cherry Street.

A Parkside Place person was caught pilfering products from the Trenton Avenue Wal-Mart on Tuesday.

Three Findlay women wanted under separate warrants were collected recently at 433 First St., in the 1200 block of Summit Street, and the 100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Two individuals were caught shoplifting goods Tuesday at the Trenton Avenue Wal-Mart.

An assault was investigated Tuesday at 1031 Brookside Drive.

A Fair Street fellow was accused Tuesday of stealing yard tools from 403 Cherry St.

A North Main Street motorist was arrested for having a suspended license and possessing weed Wednesday in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

A motorcycle was damaged in a parking lot at 2800 Fostoria Ave. This happened Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office

A Findlay driver was admonished Tuesday after traveling recklessly on Ohio 12 near Hancock County 236.

Domestic disturbances were reported recently at dwellings on Allen Township 218 near Van Buren, and Fremont Street in Arcadia.

A wallet and laptop were thieved from a car at 418 Colorado Ave. on May 6.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Courthouse

From the public records of Hancock County Common Pleas Court:



Marriage Licenses



Ricardo Hernandez, 1313 Woodworth Drive, police officer, and Stephanie Sanchez-Vigil, 324 Beechmont Drive, teacher.

Andrew Fox, 2150 Milestone Drive, Apt. 424, surgery attendant, and Lyndsey Eicher, 2150 Milestone Drive, Apt. 424, teacher.

Dyllan Caudle, 425 Monroe Ave., Lot 51, sandwich maker, and Elizabeth Morrison, 425 Monroe Ave., Lot 51, homemaker.

Andrew Rone, 835½ Washington Ave., delivery driver, and Elizabeth Marshall, 835½ Washington Ave., homemaker.

Tyson Spence, 1041 Claudia Lane, Apt. I, account manager, and Kelsey Rau, 1041 Claudia Lane, Apt. I, staffing coordinator.

Matthew Perkins, 1727 Foraker Ave., fire protection, and Natasha Lawless, 1727 Foraker Ave., cosmetologist.

Jacob Kuhlman, 608 Winterberry Drive, manager, and Michele Hrncir, 608 Winterberry Drive, hairstylist.

Lee Houck, rural Arlington, production manager, and Ashlee Flowers, rural Arlington, Qems administrator.

Divorces, Dissolutions

Hannah Stoner and Benjamin Stoner, dissolution.

Kimberly Riblet and Ricky Riblet, dissolution.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Tuesday



3:35 p.m., 828 Bitterbrush Lane, emergency medical service call.

4:07 p.m., 141 Meeks Ave., smoke scare.

5:49 p.m., 207 Ely Ave., emergency medical service call.

Wednesday



5:51 a.m., 7855 Hancock County 140, emergency medical service call.

8:23 a.m., 1125 W. Trenton Ave., smoke detector activation.

9:06 a.m., 135 Church Hill Drive, emergency medical service call.

10:51 a.m., 15840 Medical Drive, emergency medical service call.

12:07 p.m., 5289 Hamlet Drive, dispatched and canceled.

3:19 p.m., 612 N. Cory St., emergency medical service call.