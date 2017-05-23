Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

Goods were reportedly stolen Saturday from Dollar General, 2721 N. Main St., and the items were recovered later.

Domestic disharmony occurred at a Fairlawn Avenue residence Saturday.

Several items were removed last weekend from 214 Ash Ave.

A cellphone was missing Monday from 515 Crystal Ave.

Two city juveniles discharged BB guns in the 800 block of Park Street on Sunday.

An altercation happened Sunday outside 335 Walnut St.

A Fostoria male was arrested for domestic violence after harming his girlfriend at a Kirkwood Court apartment Sunday.

Two Fostoria residents were apprehended Sunday for switching price tags on merchandise that they purchased at the Tiffin Avenue Wal-Mart.

A window was damaged at 1401 Bernard Ave. on Monday.

Seven windows were broken during an unlawful entry Monday at 1062 Fostoria Ave.

Sheriff’s Office

A license plate was pulled from a trailer at 208 E. Market St., Van Buren. This was filed Sunday.

A St. Andrews Drive woman was facing an obstructing official business count on Saturday after not being forthcoming about details of a Jeep that struck a power pole off Liberty Township 128.

A Wharton man was issued a trespass warning Sunday for 17197 Hancock County 197, Carey.

A mailbox was smashed at 6413 Liberty Township 135, and a bottle was broken on the driveway. This was reported Saturday.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Sunday



4:43 p.m., 1400 block of Tiffin Avenue, traffic accident.

7:12 p.m., 823 N. Cory St., authorized controlled burning.

7:17 p.m., 1901 Kirkwood Court, emergency medical service call.

Monday



2:12 a.m., 1645 Hilton Ave., emergency medical service call.