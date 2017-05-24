Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

A Fishlock Avenue person advised Monday that a credit card had been used, sans permission, in Kentucky.

Three area men wanted under separate warrants were detained Monday at West Lima Avenue, South Blanchard Street and 801 Lesa Ave.

A George Street male who tried to cash a fraudulent check at CheckSmart, 1216 Tiffin Ave., was found wanted under a county warrant Monday.

A rural Nevada male was arrested Monday for possessing Xanax in the 600 block of South Blanchard Street.

A Kansas male who overdosed on drugs at 153 Woodcliff Drive was transported Monday to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A Findlay man was cited Tuesday for possessing drug paraphernalia in a parking lot of 3700 Speedway Drive.

Two bicycles were boosted from a garage at 1221 Park St. on Tuesday.

An unlocked auto was unlawfully entered Monday or Tuesday outside 1300 Park St.

Sheriff’s Office

A Hancock County 330 resident apprised Monday of a suspicious man with a dump truck who offered to sell stone and blacktop his driveway.

A truck reportedly was driven recklessly Saturday on Mountain Ash in Arlington.

Charges of possessing hashish, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were pending against a rural Findlay man stemming from a traffic violation last week on Bluebonnet Drive.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Monday



5:56 p.m., 530 Hull Ave., gas leak.

6:34 p.m., 1200 S. Main St., emergency medical service call.

11:33 p.m., 153 Woodcliff Drive, emergency medical service call.

Tuesday



12:54 a.m., 806 Bright Road, emergency medical service call.

2:19 a.m., 1137 Brookside Drive, emergency medical service call.

3:31 a.m., 318 George St., emergency medical service call.

12:20 p.m., 1108 Glen Meadow Drive, emergency medical service call.