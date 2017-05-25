Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office:



Police Department

Domestic tiffs were occurred recently inside domiciles off Locust Street and Longmeadow Lane.

A criminal damaging report was filed Tuesday at 1320 Glen Haven Drive.

A Fostoria male wanted under a city warrant was taken into custody during a traffic stop Tuesday on Broad Avenue.

A BB pellet struck a window at 1015 S. West St. The damage was reported Tuesday.

Thefts from an auto and building were reported Tuesday at 1025 Hurd Ave.

Three Findlay residents wanted under separate warrants were nabbed Tuesday at 810 Tiffin Ave., 1835 Industrial Drive and 100 block of Second Street.

A city man was issued a criminal trespass warning following a Tuesday tussle at the Circle K station, 100 Crystal Ave.

A Center Street male was cited Wednesday for underage consumption of alcohol after police responded to fisticuffs at Nicki’s, 139 N. Main St.

A Rector Avenue man was jailed for domestic violence after harming a household member Wednesday.

Sheriff’s Office

A Fostoria motorist with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.213 was arrested Monday for driving under the influence and having a suspended license after his Old Cutlass traveled into ditch off Washington Township 218.

A Findlay man was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to control a Jeep that ran into a utility pole off Liberty Township 128.

A Liberty-Benton Middle School student drew a three-day suspension for bringing bullets to school. The incident was noted Monday.

An iPod was swiped Tuesday from a locker at Riverdale High School.

An Orange Township woman apprised last week that her checks had been forged.

A vehicle traveled through a yard at 13990 Marion Township 201. The damage was reported Sunday.

Domestic tumult was noted last week inside a North Main Street home in Arlington.

An Athens man was charged with having weed Tuesday during a traffic inquiry in the 800 block of West Trenton Avenue.

A McComb woman who overdosed Monday on Percocet at 613 Scott St., McComb, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Those with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Courthouse

From the public records of Hancock County Common Pleas Court:



Marriage Licenses



Jacob Rayle, 606 Londonderry Drive, laborer, and Erica Washburn, 606 Londonderry Drive, stay-at-home mom.

Matthew Haas, 518 Frazer St., high school math teacher, and Shelby Cole, Wellington, nursing student.

David Castret, 1305 Vincent St., laborer, and Kyla Petropoulos, 1305 Vincent St., stay-at-home mom.

Eason Ladd, McComb, Whirlpool employee, and Michelle Crowe, McComb, Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Leddy, 1460 Timberwood Drive, educator, and Alyssa Baz, 1460 Timberwood Drive, educator.

Jessie Campos, Fostoria, supervisor, and Daisy Macias, Fostoria, homemaker

Blair Grotbeck, Valley Village, California, actor, and Alicia Humphrey, Valley Village, California, actress.

Divorces, Dissolutions

Teresa Hiser and Scott Hiser, dissolution.

William Channels and Trisha Channels, dissolution.

Kacie Pohlman and Michael Willis, dissolution.

Kristen VanHorn from Matthew VanHorn, divorce.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Tuesday



4:31 p.m., 1121 Broad Ave., emergency medical service call.

5:26 p.m., 3201 Terrace Lane, emergency medical service call.

10:07 p.m., 3221 Crosshill Drive, emergency medical service call.

10:46 p.m., 123 W. Lincoln St., emergency medical service call.

11:33 p.m., 129 Second St., emergency medical service call.

Wednesday



12:49 a.m., 14401 Hancock County 212, alarm malfunction.

2:46 a.m., 209 First St., emergency medical service call.

6:04 a.m., 1241 Bernard Ave., unauthorized burning.

7:08 a.m., 2040 Industrial Drve, emergency medical service call.

7:34 a.m., 3730 Speedway Drive, traffic accident.

8:23 a.m., 514½ Liberty St., medical assist.

12:02 p.m., 213 Clinton St., unauthorized burning.

1:21 p.m., 12000 Hancock County 99, emergency medical service call.