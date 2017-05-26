Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

A Central Avenue man was found to be wanted under a county warrant when police responded to a shoplifting complaint Wednesday at the Tiffin Avenue Wal-Mart.

A Dayton driver was detained for drunken driving Wednesday after striking several construction barrels on Interstate 75 and almost hitting several cars while exiting onto Ohio 12. He was stopped outside 701 W. Sandusky St.

A GPS and flashlight were filched from a pickup truck at 516 Third St. on Wednesday.

A Findlay male was caught with cannabis Thursday in the 300 block of West Main Cross Street.

A Dold Drive denizen was disparaged for depositing trash in a dumpster outside Sandusky Square Apartments, 1306 W. Sandusky St. This was noted Thursday.

A North Baltimore resident was cited Thursday for possessing drug abuse instruments on Aberdeen Drive.

Sheriff’s Office

A rural Alvada resident advised Tuesday that she had been harassed by in-laws.

Domestic turmoil occurred Wednesday at a North Main Street residence in Mount Blanchard.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Municipal Court

From the public records of Findlay Municipal Court. The following people were sentenced:

Jeffrey L. Breneman, Carey, stopping for a school bus violation; $200.

Matthew A. Creakman, Findlay, driving under suspension (DUS); $500 fine, 90 jail days with 83 suspended.

Michael A. Frost Jr., Findlay, drug abuse, DUS, and display of license plates violation; $391 fine.

Authur N. O’Bichie, Rebecca A. Cook, Jason A. Watts, all of Findlay; Ashley N. Solis, Arlington; and Lucas G. Weaver, North Baltimore, all for DUS; $250 fines.

Aindrea N. Grubb, McComb, and Carrie J. Szabados, Findlay, financial responsibility act (FRA) violations; licenses suspended 366 days.

Angelo N. Sotello, rural McComb, no operator’s license (NOL); $150 fine.

Brandon L. Stevens and Alexander F. Bleile, both of Findlay, speed; $150 fines.

Donte L. Herrera, Findlay, aggravated disorderly conduct; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 13 suspended.

Bradford J. Smith, Arlington; Joseph G. Hahler, Michael L. Davis, both of Findlay, disorderly conduct; $150 fines.

Ramses D. Torres, Findlay, speed; $155 fine.

Anthony E. Cooksey, Findlay, operating a vehicle while under the influence (OVI); $650 fine, 60 jail days with 50 suspended, license suspended 731 days.

Del E. Hetrick Jr., Findlay, petty theft, endangering children, and criminal trespass; $1,000 fine, 390 jail days with 333 suspended.

Kellie L. Lentz, Findlay, failure to maintain control of vehicle; $150 fine.

Nicholas L. Ralston, Findlay, possession of drug paraphernalia; $100 fine.

Matthew S. Stuard, Findlay, violating a protection order; $250 fine, 90 jail days with 75 suspended.

Ryan J. Bumb, rural New Riegel, OVI; $750 fine, 180 jail days with 170 suspended, license suspended 731 days.

Joshua M. Heller, Hoytville, DUS; $250 fine, 50 jail days with 47 suspended, license suspended 31 days.

Andrew J. Batchelder, Dunkirk, speed; $105 fine.

Victoria M. Bingamon, Fostoria, petty theft; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 20 suspended.

Thomas M. Burkhalter, McComb, possession of a dangerous drug; $250 fine, 180 jail days with 165 suspended.

Daniel J. Duncan, Findlay, drug abuse; $158 fine.

Blake A. Dunnam, Upper Sandusky, reckless operation of vehicle; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

David J.A. Hamilton, Findlay, discharging of firearms; $250 fine, 10 jail days suspended.

Ashley M. Klingler, Findlay, DUS; $450 fine.

Jacob M. Stephens, Findlay, falsification and no operator’s license (NOL); $200 fine, 10 jail days suspended.

Delores A. Blanco, Findlay, physical control of vehicle violation; $450 fine, 90 jail days with 85 suspended.

Amy S. Cameron-Hurt, McComb, lanes of travel violation; $150 fine.

Justin L. McKinney, Findlay, domestic violence; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 10 suspended.

Emily M. Wilson, Findlay, OVI; $450 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 276 days.

Chanel Jackson, Bluffton, drug abuse; $150 fine.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Wednesday



3:42 p.m., 1707 E. Main Cross St., emergency medical service call.

5:09 p.m., 716 S. Blanchard St., emergency medical service call.

Thursday



8:17 a.m., 2102 Stonecliff Drive, emergency medical service call.

9:35 a.m., 1726 S. Blanchard St., emergency medical service call.

3:03 p.m., Third Street, authorized controlled burning.