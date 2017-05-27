Public Record

Docket

Police Department



Police Department

Some customers at a Dollar General store on South Main Street were reportedly stealing paid-for bags of merchandise from other customers Wednesday night.

Police arrested a homeless man early Thursday morning for possession of marijuana, after a traffic stop.

A woman reported Thursday that someone threw away her mail in the 1300 block of West Sandusky Street.

During a Thursday morning traffic stop, a man was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia on Aberdeen Drive.

A man was arrested for domestic violence Thursday night after a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Santee Avenue.

A man was arrested early Friday for disorderly conduct after he was found walking in the middle of the road in the 400 block of Crystal Avenue.

Sheriff’s Office

During a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Liberty Township, deputies found open containers of beer, marijuana, a stolen iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner, and what appeared to be a stolen video camera. One of the car’s passengers also was arrested on warrants for trafficking in heroin and cocaine.

A Liberty Township man reported Monday that his neighbor stood outside yelling at him for about 10 minutes, making threats.

Courthouse

Courthouse



Real Estate Transfers

Jose Gutierrez to Vickie Shoop and Blake Alexander, 415 W. South St., McComb, $99,400.

Hancock County sheriff and William Neifer to James B. Nutter & Co., 2739 Goldenrod Lane, Findlay, $98,820.

Hancock County sheriff, Patsylee and Robert Culbert Jr. to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1328 Vincent St., Findlay.

Hancock County sheriff, Michelle and Anthony Craft to Fifth Third Mortgage Co., 17337 Hancock County 26, Arlington, $59,000.

Jo Dible to Gary Dible, 1906 Bolton St., Findlay.

Michael and Mary Peplowski to Gregory and Lisa Culbertson, 1053 Vincent St., Findlay, $56,500.

Jonathon and Nita Conine to Charity Delacruz and Fidencio Hurtado, 957 Hancock County 140, Van Buren, $170,000.

Bona Waller, Waller Revocable Living Trust to Waller Homestead Farm, 3476 Hancock County 220, Findlay.

Robert and Debra Christy to Christy Family Properties, 11756 Hancock County 264, Alvada.

Robert and Debra Christy to Christy Family Properties, 11600 Hancock County 264, Alvada.

Robert and Debra Christy to Christy Family Properties, 13.4 acres, Hancock County 264, Alvada.

Robert and Debra Christy to Christy Family Properties, 1230 E. Sandusky St., Findlay.

Robert and Debra Christy to Christy Family Properties, 439 Tiffin Ave., Findlay.

Robert and Debra Christy to Christy Family Properties, 518 Dayton Ave., Findlay.

Jeffrey Decker, Michelle Hartman, Julie Decker, Robin Orians, Gregory Hartman, William Orians to Lorena Oman, Lorena Oman Revocable Living Trust, 1328 Fostoria Ave., Findlay, $187,500.

Chad and Cori Benedict to Nathan Meek, 2508 Westmoor Road, Findlay, $146,000.

Rebeca Miller to Jared Levi, 546 W. Lincoln St., Findlay, $132,000.

Larry and Helen Wedge to Brian Wedge, 22871 Ohio 12, Fostoria, $41,000.

Roger, Nancy, John and Erin Best to Jack Osborne II, 1225 Meadow Ridge Drive, Van Buren, $249,500.

RLE Properties and Rita Elsea to Hans and Elizabeth Meyer, 118 Allen Ave., Findlay, $100,000.

Hancock County sheriff, Eugene Geckle Jr. to Richard and Molly Vanatta, 21249 Amanda Township 175, Vanlue, $37,000.

Hancock County sheriff, Ronald Feasel to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., 17135 Hancock County 109, Alvada, $31,000.

Roger and Nancy Best to Lauren Stoffel, 342 Carlee Lane, Findlay, $275,000.

John and Kolleen Crispen to Mark and Darla Miles, 11885 Hancock County 12, Rawson, $252,000.

Kent Hampton to Marilyn Hampton, 605 Sutton Place, Findlay.

Amanda Bolyard to Matthew Bolyard, 9182 Wagner Way, Findlay.

Gerald Fletcher to David and Robin Shuleski, 12140 Hancock County 332, Williamstown, $125,000.

Jason and Jamie Risner to Brent Grieser, 222 W. Liberty St., Arlington, $154,900.

Jeffrey and Pamela Schimmoeller, Amy and Rodney Barnhisel, Debra and Richard Feller, Virginia and Christopher Hauser to Consolidated Holdings, 36 acres, Hancock County 9, Findlay, $240,500.

Don and Kay Harvey to Karen Porter, 619 Charles Ave., Findlay, $112,000.

Jennifer Gregorowicz to Brian Gregorowicz, 2498 Ohio 12, Rawson.

Bonnie and Robert Gemmell Jr. to Richard Gordon, 1620 Queenswood Drive, Findlay, $155,000.

Glaser Apartments, Terry and Charles Glaser to Joshua Clark, 1100 Bernard Ave., Findlay, $64,000.

Doris Cowgill to Philip Mathias, 617 W. Main St., McComb, $115,000.

Debra Cunningham to Randy Cunningham, 1592 Bliss Ave., Findlay.

Hancock County sheriff, Ann Wellman to Ironwood Real Estate Investments, 408 Locust St., Findlay, $47,000.

Hancock County sheriff, Ruth Seem to Jessica Ruhlen, 707 Hancock County 313, Bluffton, $55,000.

Adam and Michelle Lauth to Jamie Harrison, 785 Meadowview Drive, Findlay, $299,401.

Hancock County sheriff, Daniel Phillips to Homestead Savers, 3321 Ridgeview Drive, Findlay, $113,500.

Mary Brugler to Jason Rea, 1200 Sixth St., Findlay, $143,000.

Chaiselynn Mitchell to Mackenzie Wealleans, 1944 Cottonwood St., Findlay.

Ryan and Rachel Otto to Chad and Cori Benedict, 1720 Hancock County 26, Mount Cory, $399,900.

Daryl Rettig, Wendy Affholder to Caleb and Carlie Vonstein, 8194 Van Buren Township 32, Jenera, $255,000.

George and Thelma Martens to Ethan Percer, 1334 Hurd Ave., Findlay, $145,000.

James and Linda Rhoten to Douglas and Wendelin McVicker, U-25, 2579 Burberry Court, Findlay, $210,000.

Lois Teatsorth to Rarey Properties, 831 Liberty St., Findlay, $70,000.

Laura Zilles to Housing Rentals, 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, $27,500.

Weinko Inc. to Richard and Brenda Binner, Lot 315, Sugar Maple Court, Findlay, $43,900.

Sandra and Wendell Holman to Lane and Laura Chaney, 942 Country Club Drive, Fostoria, $155,000.

Heather and Kenneth Heidlebaugh to Nicolas and Kimberly Conaway, 1632 Forest Park, Findlay, $382,500.

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Garrett Brown, 308 S. Main St., Van Buren.

Fire Calls

Fire Calls



Thursday



11:10 p.m., 1800 Queenswood Drive, emergency medical service call.

Friday



8:19 a.m., 212 18th St., emergency medical service call.

9:11 a.m., 11745 Township Road 145, emergency medical service call.

2:18 p.m., 11745 Township Road 145, emergency medical service call.

4:04 p.m., 1345 Kennsington Drive, emergency medical service call.