Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

A juvenile was cited for a curfew violation in the 200 block of Osborn Avenue.

A dog was taken in a burglary at 826 S. West St. Friday.

A domestic dispute was noted in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Drive Thursday.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street Thursday.

A harassment was reported at 15115 E. US 224 Thursday.

A person was cited for possession of drugs on Liberty Street Thursday.

Marijuana was found in a traffic stop on Lane Avenue Wednesday.

In the 2000 block of Jennifer Lane, a domestic dispute was noted.

A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Swing Avenue.

A woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license Wednesday in the 600 block of Center Street.

In the 1000 block of Fishlock Avenue, a domestic dispute was noted Wednesday.

An intoxicated man walking in the middle of the street in the 1000 block of Fishlock Avenue was arrested Wednesday.

A man was taken into custody on a warrant on Wednesday on West Front Street.

A man was taken into custody on a warrant at a traffic stop on East Melrose Avenue Wednesday.

An unlawful entry due to a harassment/threat was noted at 128 George St.

On Wednesday, two juveniles were cited for being out past curfew in the 100 block of Walnut Street.

On Monday, a burglary was noted in the 300 block of Cherry Street.

At 301 W. Lincoln St., on Feb. 1, a petty theft was reported.

Sheriff’s Office

A burglary was reported at 6645 Ohio 12 on May 13.

On Thursday, a hit-skip accident occurred between a Chevy and a 2004 Cadillac in the 8000 block of Hancock County 140.

On May 20, a hit-skip accident involving a black 2011 Kia and a 1992 Buick on Interstate 75 north of Findlay was noted.

Some clothing items were reported missing at 1604 Bay Hill Drive in Liberty Township on Thursday.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Thursday



1:44 p.m., 1520 Middle Court, medical assist.

Friday



2:07 a.m., 305 Second St., emergency medical service call.

3:10 a.m., 1900 Industrial Drive, emergency medical service call.

3:37 a.m., 1849 Industrial Drive, emergency medical service call.

5:57 a.m., 2215 Jennifer Lane, emergency medical service call.

9:24 a.m., 1100 Fostoria Ave., traffic accident.

10:26 a.m., 2209 Ivy Court, traffic accident.

11:28 a.m., 536 W. Lima St., emergency medical service call.

4:05 p.m., 1331 Lima Ave., traffic accident.