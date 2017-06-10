Public Record
Docket
From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:
Police Department
A juvenile was cited for a curfew violation in the 200 block of Osborn Avenue.
A dog was taken in a burglary at 826 S. West St. Friday.
A domestic dispute was noted in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Drive Thursday.
A domestic dispute was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street Thursday.
A harassment was reported at 15115 E. US 224 Thursday.
A person was cited for possession of drugs on Liberty Street Thursday.
Marijuana was found in a traffic stop on Lane Avenue Wednesday.
In the 2000 block of Jennifer Lane, a domestic dispute was noted.
A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Swing Avenue.
A woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license Wednesday in the 600 block of Center Street.
In the 1000 block of Fishlock Avenue, a domestic dispute was noted Wednesday.
An intoxicated man walking in the middle of the street in the 1000 block of Fishlock Avenue was arrested Wednesday.
A man was taken into custody on a warrant on Wednesday on West Front Street.
A man was taken into custody on a warrant at a traffic stop on East Melrose Avenue Wednesday.
An unlawful entry due to a harassment/threat was noted at 128 George St.
On Wednesday, two juveniles were cited for being out past curfew in the 100 block of Walnut Street.
On Monday, a burglary was noted in the 300 block of Cherry Street.
At 301 W. Lincoln St., on Feb. 1, a petty theft was reported.
Sheriff’s Office
A burglary was reported at 6645 Ohio 12 on May 13.
On Thursday, a hit-skip accident occurred between a Chevy and a 2004 Cadillac in the 8000 block of Hancock County 140.
On May 20, a hit-skip accident involving a black 2011 Kia and a 1992 Buick on Interstate 75 north of Findlay was noted.
Some clothing items were reported missing at 1604 Bay Hill Drive in Liberty Township on Thursday.
Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Fire Calls
From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:
Thursday
1:44 p.m., 1520 Middle Court, medical assist.
Friday
2:07 a.m., 305 Second St., emergency medical service call.
3:10 a.m., 1900 Industrial Drive, emergency medical service call.
3:37 a.m., 1849 Industrial Drive, emergency medical service call.
5:57 a.m., 2215 Jennifer Lane, emergency medical service call.
9:24 a.m., 1100 Fostoria Ave., traffic accident.
10:26 a.m., 2209 Ivy Court, traffic accident.
11:28 a.m., 536 W. Lima St., emergency medical service call.
4:05 p.m., 1331 Lima Ave., traffic accident.