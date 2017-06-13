Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

A Findlay man was arrested for obstructing official business and charged with driving under suspension when he refused to identify himself or obey commands when a police officer stopped him at 3:43 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Marathon Way for speeding and other traffic offenses.

A woman reported Saturday that her husband struck her in the 900 block of Blanchard Avenue. Domestic violence charges are being requested on the woman’s behalf.

A husband and wife were arrested for domestic violence in the 2000 block of Deer Ridge on Saturday when both had injuries following a domestic dispute.

A woman was arrested for drunken driving about 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cherry Street.

A man faces a minor misdemeanor charge of drug abuse after police were called to investigate a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue at 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

A Wapakoneta boy was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol and issued a trespass warning for Alexandria’s early Sunday morning.

Theft from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Frazer Street was reported Sunday. The police report did not disclose what was stolen.

Sheriff’s Office

A Findlay man was charged with disorderly conduct Sunday after he went to a Liberty Township residence to see a woman staying with friends after she allegedly was beaten by the man, suffering bruises on her face. Deputies arrived at the scene after the man called them, accusing two men of keeping the woman at the residence against her will and of punching him and removing his shirt and shoes. More charges against the man were being considered.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Sunday



4:49 p.m., 500 Tiffin Ave., outside rubbish fire.

8:56 p.m., 405 Coventry Drive, electrical wiring/equipment problem.

Monday



6:55 a.m., 1331 Broad Ave., emergency medical service call.

8:57 a.m., 118 Liberty St., emergency medical service call.

12:29 p.m., 2000 N. Blanchard St., emergency medical service call.

3:46 p.m., 825 W. Skye View Drive, emergency medical service call.