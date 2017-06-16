Public Record
Docket
From the public records of the Findlay Police Department:
Police Department
A Findlay woman reported her ex-boyfriend stole a wallet from an unlocked car at 515 Grand Ave. on Tuesday.
A theft of prescription pills was noted Wednesday at 1001 Stall Drive.
A boyfriend threatened to kill his girlfriend with a knife Wednesday in the 600 block of Davis Street. The man was arrested on domestic violence charges.
A man was arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 300 block of Oakland Avenue.
A domestic dispute between a juvenile and a father took place Thursday in the 600 block of Cherry Street.
Illegal drugs were located in a vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday at 1700 E. Melrose Ave.
A man was arrested in the 2000 block of Jennifer Lane for using drugs. He also was wanted under a warrant.
A woman reported a cellphone missing from an unlocked locker while she was swimming Thursday at 15100 Birchaven Lane.
Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Municipal Court
From the public records of Findlay Municipal Court. The following people were sentenced:
Micah S. Johnson of Findlay, obstructing official business; 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, $250 fine.
Tysen Latanasubounluang of Fostoria, aggravated disorderly conduct; 30 jail days suspended, $250 fine.
Courthouse
Divorces, Dissolutions
Ana Maria Banales and Roman Zarazua, dissolution.
Fire Calls
From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:
Wednesday
4:10 p.m., 750 Bright Road, alarm malfunction.
5:06 p.m., 1818 Chapel Drive, emergency medical service call.
5:15 p.m., Trenton Avenue, vehicle fire.
5:39 p.m., South Blanchard Street, traffic accident.
9:30 p.m., 708 Lima Ave., emergency medical service call.
Thursday
6:14 a.m., 118½ E. Sandusky St., emergency medical service call.
10:25 a.m., 1200 Croy Drive, emergency medical service call.
12:35 p.m., Tiffin Avenue, traffic accident.
12:59 p.m., 1900 Industrial Drive, unintentional alarm.