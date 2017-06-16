Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department:



Police Department

A Findlay woman reported her ex-boyfriend stole a wallet from an unlocked car at 515 Grand Ave. on Tuesday.

A theft of prescription pills was noted Wednesday at 1001 Stall Drive.

A boyfriend threatened to kill his girlfriend with a knife Wednesday in the 600 block of Davis Street. The man was arrested on domestic violence charges.

A man was arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 300 block of Oakland Avenue.

A domestic dispute between a juvenile and a father took place Thursday in the 600 block of Cherry Street.

Illegal drugs were located in a vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday at 1700 E. Melrose Ave.

A man was arrested in the 2000 block of Jennifer Lane for using drugs. He also was wanted under a warrant.

A woman reported a cellphone missing from an unlocked locker while she was swimming Thursday at 15100 Birchaven Lane.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Municipal Court

From the public records of Findlay Municipal Court. The following people were sentenced:

Micah S. Johnson of Findlay, obstructing official business; 60 days in jail with 50 suspended, $250 fine.

Tysen Latanasubounluang of Fostoria, aggravated disorderly conduct; 30 jail days suspended, $250 fine.

Courthouse

Divorces, Dissolutions

Ana Maria Banales and Roman Zarazua, dissolution.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Wednesday



4:10 p.m., 750 Bright Road, alarm malfunction.

5:06 p.m., 1818 Chapel Drive, emergency medical service call.

5:15 p.m., Trenton Avenue, vehicle fire.

5:39 p.m., South Blanchard Street, traffic accident.

9:30 p.m., 708 Lima Ave., emergency medical service call.

Thursday



6:14 a.m., 118½ E. Sandusky St., emergency medical service call.

10:25 a.m., 1200 Croy Drive, emergency medical service call.

12:35 p.m., Tiffin Avenue, traffic accident.

12:59 p.m., 1900 Industrial Drive, unintentional alarm.