Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

On Friday, three men were spotted walking a fawn in the 1300 block of East Melrose Avenue. The fawn was taken to the Hancock County Dog Warden and will be given to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. One of the men involved was arrested for underage drinking and a second was found to be in possession of prescription medication.

A man reported his son received threats on Friday on Walnut Street. A drunken driving charge was filed Friday after a driver was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car at 316 N. Main St.

A domestic dispute was noted in the Crystal Glen apartment complex.

A bike was reported stolen at 303 Frazer St. Friday.

An unlawful entry was noted Friday at 318 E. Hobart Ave.

A Frazer Street person was admonished never, ever to return to 215 Jefferson following a fracas Friday.

Domestic unrest occurred inside a West Lincoln Street dwelling Friday.

A Crystal Glen Boulevard resident was warned Friday against misusing the 911 emergency telephone system.

Two Findlay females maintained Friday they had been inappropriately touched by a man at Riverside Park.

A Fostoria man was expected to be cited for obstructing official business for dashing from police Saturday after he had been soliciting for cash outside Speedway, 1415 S. Main St.

Several mailboxes were damaged at an apartment complex at 2210 Crystal Ave. The incident was reported Sunday.

A McManness Avenue male was jailed for domestic violence after a conflict with a female Sunday.

A city woman clad only in a bra seen “rocking back and forth” in the 100 block of West Lincoln Street was escorted into custody for disorderly conduct Sunday. Drug paraphernalia was confiscated.

People wanted under weekend warrants were caught at 507 Clinton St., 1000 block of Cedar Avenue, 2311 N. Main St. and 300 block of North Main Street.

Sheriff’s Office

A rural McComb woman reported nude photos of her were posted online on Friday.

Suspected elder abuse of a 68-year-old Findlay woman was reported at 1900 S. Main St.

A hit-skip driver downed a traffic sign along Ohio 12 in Liberty Township last month.

A rural Bluffton male, an inmate at the county jail, was facing a charge of violating a protection order Thursday after sending letters to a family member.

A McComb man was issued a trespass warning for 5290 Ohio 186, McComb, stemming from a scuffle Sunday.

Domestic trouble was noted last week inside an abode at Delaware Township 150, Arlington.

A Findlay man was given a trespass warning for 8150 Pinewood Drive. This happened Friday.

Medications were filched Friday from 16631 Hancock County 24, Mount Blanchard.

A rural Van Buren citizen Thursday advised of a telephone scam involving a purported vehicle being sold via Craigslist.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Friday



10:12 a.m., 661 Remington St., emergency medical service call.

11:25 a.m., 1918 N. Main St., emergency medical service call.

12:13 p.m., 1515 Washington Ave., dispatch canceled.

2:40 p.m., 710 Adams St., emergency medical service call.

4:45 p.m., 600 Grand Ave., emergency medical service call.

5:47 p.m., 1317 Chateau Circle, emergency medical service call.

6:45 p.m., 329 E. Lima St., emergency medical service call.

8:34 p.m., 816 Tiffin Ave., medical assist.

Saturday



2:39 a.m., 1243 Crystal Glen Blvd., emergency medical service call.

5:18 a.m., 1601 Crystal Ave., shorted electrical equipment.

7:39 a.m., 2150 Industrial Drive, emergency medical service call.

11:41 a.m., 2101 Greendale Ave., emergency medical service call.

11:47 a.m., 1996 Tiffin Ave., traffic accident.

3:14 p.m., 1021 Bernard Ave., emergency medical service call.

4:34 p.m., 1900 S. Main St., alarm malfunction.

Sunday



7:20 a.m., 139 Laquineo St., power line down.

11:35 a.m., 310 W. Bigelow Ave., emergency medical service call.

12:48 p.m., 750 Bright Road, emergency medical service call.

2:23 p.m., 232 Tioga Ave., emergency medical service call.

3:50 p.m., 519 Putnam St., smoke scare.

4:43 p.m., 315 Walnut St., emergency medical service call.