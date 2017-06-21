Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

Medication was missing Monday from a vehicle at 1275 Crystal Glen Court.

A Findlay man wanted under a county warrant was captured Monday at 1804 Cherry St.

Domestic disturbances occurred Monday at addresses on Center Street and Woodridge Crescent.

A Monday disturbance was reported outside 614 McConnell St.

A window was broken at an apartment at 737 E. Sandusky St. The damage was noted Monday.

A Park Street person was caught with drugs in the 200 block of Walnut Street on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Office

A purse was pulled from an unlocked Buick at 12061 Eagle Township 76 on June 12.

An Arlington citizen advised last week of a possible scam, involving paying a firm to clean an online virus from a computer.

A Breckenridge Road motorist admitted doing “donuts” in bean fields in the 7300 block of Hancock County 248 last week because he was angry at his fiancee.

Domestic affrays happened Monday at residences on Pinewood Drive and Hancock County 220.

Light fixtures were damaged Friday at Jenera Village Park.

A boat trailer was taken Friday from 10260 Hancock County 45.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Courthouse

From the public records of Hancock County Common Pleas Court:



Marriage Licenses



Joshua Breyman, 505 Rector Ave., landscaper, and Ericka Wright, Dunkirk, production.

Glenn Garner, rural Findlay, laborer, and Malinda Maxwell, rural Findlay, homemaker.

Dean Smith, 2020 Greendale Ave., restaurant manager, and Wendy Jotch, St. Petersburg, Florida, teacher.

Douglas Shurelds Jr., Lima, forklift driver, and Nicole Garland, 847 Bright Road, laborer.

Joshua Breitigam, rural Bluffton, administration clerk, and Ashley Siferd, rural Bluffton, business owner.

Benjamin Streacker, 839 Beech Ave., project manager, and Sarah Sisser, 839 Beech Ave., executive director.

Kristen Davidson, 15474 Brookview Trail, physical therapist, and Christine Garlock, Dublin, Ohio, respiratory therapist.

Eric Gonyer, 635 W. Foulke Ave., laborer, and Claire Vroman, 635 W. Foulke Ave., nurse.

Thomas Reese, 508 Trenton Ave., Apt. 37, laborer, and Amy Moyers, 508 Trenton Ave., Apt. 37, cashier.

Leigh Kelley, Poland, Ohio, teacher, and Jacob Sines, 200 Huron Road, engineer.

Codey Andrews, Bluffton, retail, and Mary Spears, 1912 Bolton St., state tested nurse assistant.

Jeffrey Kromer, Fostoria, electrician, and Erin Magrum, Fostoria, registered nurse.

Christopher Warrington, 1314 W. Sandusky St., H-8, human resources, and Alyssa Casdorph, Hoytville, bank teller.

Eric Bormuth, Jenera, truck driver, and Cynthia Cutchall, Defiance, loan processor.

Andrew Rowe, 1501 Autumn Drive, engineer, and Natalie Segrist, 1501 Autumn Drive, accountant.

Kody Frysinger, rural Forest, skilled laborer, and Brittney Setzler, rural Forest, state tested nurse aide.

Paul Ludwig, 349 Fairlawn Place, laborer, and Mercedes Brooks, 349 Fairlawn Place, laborer.

Steven Gehret, 780 Parkview Drive, teacher, and Elyse Scheck, 780 Parkview Drive, teacher.

Bryan Kinter, Mount Blanchard, fish biologist, and Christina Kuchle, Mount Blanchard, scenic river manager.

Robert Thompson, 1726 Foraker Ave., retired, and Mary Sabo, 1726 Foraker Ave., cashier.

Michael Busch, 207 Greenlawn Ave., scheduler, and Paige Vaupel, 207 Greenlawn Ave., teacher.

Christopher Canard, 733 Longmeadow Lane, Apt. 6, and Felicia Laube, 733 Longmeadow Lane, Apt. 6, receptionist.

Stephen Shultz, Rawson, cook, and Nichole Borders, Rawson, clerical.

Emily Meents, Gainesville, Florida, master’s student of education, and Adam Greer, Gainesville, Florida, teacher.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Monday



4:55 p.m., 700 S. Main St., traffic accident.

5:56 p.m., 2824 Greenacre Drive, emergency medical service call.

5:58 p.m., 1614 Crystal Ave., canceled en route.

6:46 p.m., 522½ W. Main Cross St., emergency medical service call.

Tuesday



12:16 a.m., 1454 Eastshore Drive, emergency medical service call.

5:19 a.m., 1901 Kirkwood Court, emergency medical service call.

5:44 a.m., 118½ E. Sandusky St., emergency medical service call.

8:22 a.m., 2108 Candlewick Drive, medical assist.

2:25 p.m., 1717 Medical Blvd., emergency medical service call.