Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

Two mailboxes were damaged recently in the 2200 block of Crystal Avenue.

A South Blanchard Street woman was issued a trespass warning Tuesday to avoid 734 Fishlock Ave.

A Rawson woman advised Tuesday that she paid a co-worker for a car, which has not been delivered.

A bicycle was boosted Tuesday from the 800 block of Tiffin Avenue.

A North Cory Street woman was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital after overdosing Wednesday on heroin at Nicki’s Bar, 139 N. Main St.

A Findlay male wanted under a warrant was taken into custody Wednesday at 118½ E. Sandusky St.

A Cherry Street motorist was charged with possessing a hypodermic needle and suspected heroin during a Wednesday traffic stop in the 800 block of Milton Avenue. A Cherry Street passenger, found to be wanted under a warrant, was charged with falsification.

A Cedar Avenue lass confessed to shoplifting makeup from the Trenton Avenue Walmart on Wednesday.

Two city residents admitted having drugs Wednesday on Washington Street.

A burglary was investigated Wednesday at 2401 Jennifer Lane.

An Ely Avenue person was in trouble Thursday for possessing drugs on North Blanchard Street.

Domestic disorder occurred at a Stall Drive setting Thursday.

Sheriff’s Office

An inebriated McComb male was arrested for domestic violence after hurting his girlfriend at an Allen Township locale Wednesday.

A rural Vanlue man was charged with obstructing official business and drug abuse Wednesday, and a Findlay driver was cited for weaving and possessing two drug syringes during a traffic stop on Rosemont Drive.

A Findlay man was jailed after unlawfully entering 14500 Jackson Township 168. This unfolded Tuesday.

A domestic disturbance took place at a West Bigelow Avenue apartment Wednesday.

A Rawson resident reported receiving suspicious telephone calls Wednesday.

A propane torch was taken Tuesday from a shed, which sustained damage, at 8107 Hazelwood Drive.

A Vanlue citizen last week reported receiving a scam telephone call.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Municipal Court

From the public records of Findlay Municipal Court. The following people were sentenced:

James F. Young, Gary E. Cornette, Billy J. Ramos-Del Valle, Abigail N. Moyer, all of Findlay; Melody L. Stuart, rural Alvada; Nancy E. Conover, Forest; Deandre Z. Cannon, Fostoria, all for speed; $105 fines.

Richard L. Ramsey, Fostoria, drug abuse and driving under suspension (DUS); $400 fine.

Mitchell F. Stahl, Findlay, and Thory L. Ludwig, Mount Cory, both for speed; $150 fines.

Trevor G. Mabry, Wharton, and Austin M. Witter, Findlay, no motorcycle endorsement (NME); $100 fines.

Alexander R. Nalle, Arcadia; Jordan J. Robinson, Fostoria; Paige A.L. Smith, Mount Cory; Alexandrea C. Spears, Findlay, all for DUS; $100 fines.

Kirt P. Decker, rural Mount Cory; Brandie M. Taylor, John R. Woodruff III, Crystal L. Patterson, Blaine S. Sefton, all of Findlay; Ashley M. Ault, Fostoria, all for DUS; $150 fines.

David L. Helms Jr., Findlay, DUS; $250 fine.

William A. Hay Jr., Fostoria, DUS; $350 fine.

Boe N. Bushong, rural Mount Blanchard, petty theft; $250 fine, 90 jail days with 80 suspended.

James M. Carlson, Findlay, drug abuse; $141 fine.

Rebecca J. Hedrick, Trey A. Iliff, Anthony J. Ramsey, all of Findlay, drug abuse; $158 fines.

Aaron R. Henthorne, Dunkirk, aggravated disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUS; $750 fine, 60 jail days with 55 suspended.

Ashley M. Hicks, Findlay, possession of drug abuse instruments and criminal damaging; $500 fine, 120 jail days with 64 suspended.

Brent M. Kistner, Ottawa, drug abuse and operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI); $650 fine, 60 jail days with 48 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Chase R. Kuhlman, Findlay, falsification; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 25 suspended.

Renae Mauricio, Findlay, physical control of vehicle violation; $600 fine, 120 jail days with 110 suspended.

Jeremy R. Noel, Findlay, underage consumption; $500 fine, 90 jail days with 80 suspended.

Jessika M. Pestana, Findlay, petty theft; $500 fine, 180 jail days with 170 suspended.

Yogesh Pradhan and Douglas P. Pressimone, both of Findlay, sale to underage person; $500 fines, 10 jail days suspended.

Daniel P. Schumacher, Findlay, sale to underage person; $500 fine.

Emanuel D. Spikes, Findlay, criminal trespass; $100 fine, 30 jail days.

Lucilda Webb, Dianna J. Kimberly, both of Findlay, disorderly conduct; $150 fines.

Jeremy E. Sammet, rural Upper Sandusky, physical control of vehicle violation; $425 fine, 60 jail days with 53 suspended, license suspended 61 days.

Makenna E. Blakely, Findlay, drug abuse and DUS; $400 fine.

Micah S. Johnson, Findlay, reckless operation of vehicle, violation of driving restriction, and obstructing official business; $750 fine, 90 jail days with 75 suspended.

Tysen L. Latanasibounluang, Fostoria, and Rico D. Mason, Findlay, both for aggravated disorderly conduct; $250 fines, 30 jail days suspended.

Kendall C. Brown-McCoy, Findlay, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia; $300 fine, license suspended 181 days.

Leah A. Stechschulota, Findlay, OVI; $450 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended.

Jacob P. Gerschutz, Findlay, drug paraphernalia offenses and operating a vehicle after underage consumption; $400 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 91 days.

Jacob A. Montz, Carey, possession of marijuana, reckless operation of vehicle, and failure to dim lights; $550 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 91 days.

Alanna R. Roth, Dunkirk, drug abuse; $141 fine.

Bryan E. Phillips, Forest, speed; $95 fine.

Jorden I.A. Johnson, Arcadia, speed; $155 fine.

James L. Johnson, rural Findlay, financial responsibility act (FRA) violation; license suspended 366 days.

Gail J. Denney, Findlay, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license (NOL); $400 fine.

Markus A. Gossard, Findlay, DUS; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 20 suspended.

Kenneth D. James, Findlay, petty theft; $250 fine, 180 jail days with 175 suspended.

Jack C. Rambo, Findlay, reckless operation of vehicle; $90 fine.

Nancy L. Riffle, Findlay, speed; $200 fine, three jail days suspended.

Elessa M. Combs, rural Van Buren, DUS and speed; $350 fine.

Jordan L. Settles, Fostoria, possession of marijuana and speed; $300 fine.

Jiovanni M. Garcia, Findlay, disorderly conduct; $150 fine, 30 jail days suspended.

Logan M. Janes, Findlay, aggravated disorderly conduct; $150 fine, 30 jail days suspended.

Michael P. O’Callaghan, rural Findlay, obstructing official business, OVI, DUS, drug abuse, open container, and signal before changing course violation; $1,650 fine, 220 jail days with 197 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Anthony Velazquez, Findlay, aggravated disorderly conduct and criminal damaging of property; $750 fine, 210 jail days suspended.

Natasha K. Dunn, rural Findlay, drug paraphernalia offenses and drug abuse; $300 fine, license suspended 181 days.

Jordan A. Herrera, Arlington, criminal mischief and criminal trespass; $543 fine, 90 jail days suspended.

Edward T. McDonald, Findlay, OVI; $450 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Amanda R. Cortez, Findlay, OVI; $450 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 181 days.

Sierria Heacock, Findlay, assault; $250 fine, 90 jail days with 80 suspended.

Jessica A. Martin, Findlay, open container and DUS; $350 fine, 90 jail days with 87 suspended, license suspended 181 days.

Jeremiah J. Meeks, rural Findlay, telephone harassment and DUS; $500 fine, 90 jail days suspended.

Desiree M. Rader, North Baltimore, drug abuse; $125 fine.

Ashley D. Sanchez, Findlay, drug abuse; $150 fine.

Erin N. Wilcox, Findlay, possession of drug paraphernalia; $250 fine, 30 jail days suspended.

James J. Zoll, Findlay, disorderly conduct; $150 fine.

Toni M. Heidepriem and Sharon L. Tracy, both of Findlay; taxation violation; $100 fines.

Kelsea M. Leeper, Rawson, speed; $100 fine.

Tayton W. Lowe, Findlay, drug abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, and OVI; $750 fine, 30 jail days with 23 suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Shaun M. Osenbaugh, Findlay, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation of vehicle, and failure to maintain control of vehicle; $550 fine, 30 jail days suspended, license suspended 366 days.

Lindsey E. Tackett, Upper Sandusky, drug abuse; $158 fine.

Jaden E. Thomas, McComb, possession of marijuana and NOL; $300 fine.

Bobby G. Combs Jr., rural Van Buren, OVI and DUS; $1,250 fine, 210 jail days with 206 suspended, license suspended 731 days.

Vanessa Y. Flores, rural McComb, speed; $250 fine, 30 jail days with 25 suspended.

Courthouse

From the public records of the Hancock County Auditor’s Office. No money changes hands in some real estate transfers between family members, in some bank repossessions, and in some other transfers.



Real Estate Transfers

Paul Miller Jr. and Paul Miller Jr. Revocable Trust to Lawrence and Rebecca Clark, U-19, 2508 Burberry Court, Findlay, $183,000.

Ajay, Vijay, Sanjay, Danette and Christa Gupta to Tot Zirger, 920 Adams St., Findlay, $71,900.

Willis and Susan Busey to Jason and Elissa Weihrauch, 456 Mountain Ash St., Arlington, $210,630.

Edgar Bame to Anna Bame, 6.6 acres, Hancock County 8, Arlington.

Bank of New York Mellon, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Poplar ABS Inc. Pass Through Cert to SRC Group LLC, 1215 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, $45,234.

Wallace Walsh to Jacob Huber, U-16, 2035 Stonehill Drive, Findlay, $127,000.

Maryanne Jenkins, Ronald and Maryanne Jenkins Trust to Jeffrey Woolum and Ashley Donaldson-Woolum, 9700 Ohio 613, Van Buren, $361,000.

Paul and Katelyn Erford to James and Tamara Padgett, 4265 Hancock County 86, Findlay, $238,000.

John and Charlotte Zitkovic to Todd and Cathy Jones, 1641 Cherry Lane, Findlay, $135,000.

Austin and Jenna Wilson to Brijender and Jatinder Uppal, U-1, 120 W. Meade Ave., Findlay, $118,000.

Kimberly Nelson to Nicholas and Sarah Harvey, 434 Nevada Lane, Findlay, $207,500.

Gary and Nedra Sams to Donald Hackler, 3208 St. Andrews Court, Findlay, $267,500.

David and Lala Sharrer to Austin and Jenna Wilson, 1006 Washington Ave., Findlay, $146,900.

Tiffany and Aaron Weare to Nicholas and Jill Norris, 119 E. Edgar Ave., Findlay, $175,400.

Richard and Cheryl Herr to Melissa Marshall, Nathanial Herr and Herr Family Irrevocable Trust, 25 acres, Ohio 103, Findlay.

Douglas and Jane Stout to Troy Geiser, 9609 Ohio 613, Van Buren, $418,750.

Jerry and Jean Quinlan to Dean Smith, 2020 Greendale Ave., Findlay, $187,000.

James and Elaine Ensign to Keith Ensign and Jill Heidlebaugh, 7580 Hancock County 53, McComb.

Amber Romigh to Drew Romigh, 2807 N. Main St., Findlay.

Trina Jett to Lyle Jett, 326 E. Edgar Ave., Findlay.

Dutch Run Properties LLC and Steve Amstutz to Robert Hartman, 129 Vail St., Arlington, $94,500.

Who LLC, Douglas Wendt, Stephen Hoane to Todd McFadden, 219 Broadway, Findlay, $113,000.

Tom and Karen Young to Camelot Home Builders Ltd., part of Lot 1, Villa West Drive, Findlay.

Fire Calls

From the public records of the Findlay Fire Department:



Wednesday



6:16 p.m., 1901 Gayle Lane, smoke scare.

Thursday



7:29 a.m., 206 College St., emergency medical service call.

10:48 a.m., 400 Bright Road, smoke scare.

3:22 p.m., 121 Defiance Ave., emergency medical service call.

4:29 p.m., 3100 Norcrest St., emergency medical service call.

5:04 p.m., 1900 S. Main St., unintentional alarm.