Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

A few juveniles were assaulted in the 1200 block of Croy Drive on Friday.

Officers were called to a fight at Daisy Dukes nightclub Friday night. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A man was arrested near Brew U Saturday for an open container violation.

A man was arrested Saturday in the 1300 block of Crystal Avenue for disorderly conduct and petty theft after passing out in a yard on North Cory Street and refusing to pay a taxi bill.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit the web at www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

Fire Calls

Friday



6:23 p.m., 11745 Township Road 145, emergency medical services call.

Saturday



7:35 a.m., 1900 S. Main St., alarm malfunction.

11:58 a.m. 1112 S. Main St., traffic accident.