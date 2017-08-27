Public Record
Docket
From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:
Police Department
A few juveniles were assaulted in the 1200 block of Croy Drive on Friday.
Officers were called to a fight at Daisy Dukes nightclub Friday night. A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A man was arrested near Brew U Saturday for an open container violation.
A man was arrested Saturday in the 1300 block of Crystal Avenue for disorderly conduct and petty theft after passing out in a yard on North Cory Street and refusing to pay a taxi bill.
Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 419-425-TIPS, or visit the web at www.HancockCrimeStoppers.org. Callers may remain anonymous.
Fire Calls
Friday
6:23 p.m., 11745 Township Road 145, emergency medical services call.
Saturday
7:35 a.m., 1900 S. Main St., alarm malfunction.
11:58 a.m. 1112 S. Main St., traffic accident.