Public Record

Docket

From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office:



Police Department

Police responded to an accident at a private property at 464 E. Sandusky St. on Friday. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and arrested.

Sheriff’s Office

A woman was reportedly lying in the roadway Wednesday at 1582 Ohio 12 with items that may have been stolen. The woman had consumed alcohol and was injuried in an earlier accident. She was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital. The incident is under investigation.

A man reported a stolen air conditioning unit on Wednesday. The incident occurred Oct. 4 at 2262 W. Sandusky St.

Anyone with information about a crime can call Findlay/Hancock County Crimestoppers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at (419) 425-TIPS, or visit the Web at www. HancockCrimeStoppers.org.

Callers may remain anonymous.



Fire Calls

Friday



5:21 p.m., 1424 Eastshore Drive, emergency medical service call.

5:49 p.m., 704 Carnahan Ave., emergency medical service call.

8:27 p.m., 510 W. Main Cross St., emergency medical service call.

Saturday



5:10 a.m., 3221 Crosshill Drive, emergency medical service call.

1:19 p.m., 1328 Chateau Circle, emergency medical service call.

1:25 p.m., 1117 S. Blanchard St., building fire.