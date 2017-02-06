Cops: Woman used $1.2M forged check to try to buy house

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

DILLSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman tried to buy a house by forging a $1.2 million check from a credit union.

Police in Carroll Township, York County, say that happened in January.

Investigators say 49-year-old Katherine Kempson used the internet to copy a business logo from Members First Federal Credit Union to create the $1.2 million check. She’s also accused of writing a bad check for $60,000 to a real estate agency as part of the bogus transaction.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Kempson. She faces a preliminary hearing March 20 on forgery and bad check charges.

Police Sgt. David Smith says the credit union’s fraud department first raised red flags, prompting police to investigate.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company