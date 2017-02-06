REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mississippi man has 130-pound tumor removed in Bakersfield

Posted On Mon. Feb 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat has had a 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield.

Roger Logan of Gulfport had the surgery on Jan. 31. He’s staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for another week or so.

His surgeon says the tumor probably began as an ingrown hair on his abdomen that became infected. It grew so large that when he sat it reached the floor. He spent most of his time in an armchair in a room.

Logan tells KERO-TV that at first, doctors told him he was just fat. Later, he was told surgery was too risky.

Logan tells the Bakersfield Californian that his found a specialist to remove it.

Now, he’s looking forward to resuming his life — out of the armchair.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company