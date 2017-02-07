Man surprises girlfriend with Super Bowl TV ad proposal

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The 51st Super Bowl will be remembered for the New England Patriots pulling off the game’s biggest comeback ever for their fifth NFL title. A New York woman will remember it as the night she got engaged at halftime.

Unknown to Albany-area resident Kourtney Lynn Myers, her boyfriend had won a local jewelry store’s contest dubbed “Surprise Super Bowl Proposal.” WTEN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2ll5J3a ) Chris Garguilo (gar-JOO’-loh) taped a short video last week at Northeastern Fine Jewelers during which he asked Myers to marry him.

The ad aired locally just before the halftime show as the couple watched with friends at home. Garguilo repeated the question in person, she said yes and he placed the engagement ring on her finger as their friends whooped for joy.

The couple is hoping to get married next year.

___

Information from: WTEN-TV, http://www.wten.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company