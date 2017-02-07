Massachusetts couple names son born during Super Bowl Brady

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple whose son was born right before the Patriots 25-point comeback in the Super Bowl has named the newborn “Brady.”

Sean Gaffney tells the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2jYkRXz ) he decided if the Plymouth couple’s fourth child was born the Patriots would erase their 28-3 deficit.

The 7.7-pound baby boy was born at 8:49 p.m. Sunday, and mom Colleen says “Literally, right after he was born, they came back.” The Patriots rallied for a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Their son was named after Patriots quarterback and game MVP Tom Brady.

Brady has an older brother and two older sisters, including 6-year-old Quinn, named after dad’s favorite Notre Dame quarterback, Brady Quinn. The family dog is named Rudy, after inspirational Notre Dame walk-on Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger.

This story has been corrected to show that the Gaffney family is from Plymouth, not Falmouth.

Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com

