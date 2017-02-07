Pittsburgh police say man was driving drunk in lingerie

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh police have charged a man with drunken driving and fighting with officers who allegedly found him semi-conscious behind the wheel of a car while wearing pink lingerie.

Police say 51-year-Daniel Marchese was also exposing himself when they arrived to find him in the running car, going in and out of consciousness in the middle of an intersection Monday afternoon.

Police say they found an open bottle of whiskey and two guns in the car, and that Marchese kicked at officers and threatened them.

Online court records show Marchese was still in custody awaiting arraignment Tuesday on charges including drunken driving, indecent exposure, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. The records don’t list a defense attorney.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company