Austrian deputy mayor invites constituents join him in sauna

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
VIENNA (AP) — The deputy mayor of an Austrian town is inviting constituents to strip down and join him in the sauna.

Saunas in Austria are traditionally mixed, and most guests are naked. Deputy Mayor Gerhard Kroiss says the main idea behind his initiative is to discuss improvements to the facility, run by his municipality of Wels in Upper Austria province.

He also says there’s no sweat if those taking him up on the invitation want to discuss other issues.

The meeting is set for Feb. 15, and Kroiss said Wednesday that feedback has been positive.

