Hit and Run: Plumber’s ashes flushed at ballparks

Posted On Tue. May 2nd, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man is on a mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend — a plumber — down ballpark toilets around the country.

Tom McDonald tells The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qodwCS ) that it’s a fitting tribute for Roy Riegel.

The two baseball fans were childhood friends in Queens, not far from — wait for it — Flushing Meadows, where the Mets play.

Like baseball, this endeavor has rules. The game has to be in progress when McDonald sprinkles the ashes into the toilet from a little plastic bottle.

So far, he’s done the deed at 16 stadiums.

In Cleveland, he flushed ashes at both Progressive Field and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Hank Riegel says his brother “definitely” would approve.

