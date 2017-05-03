REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Hooves all that remain after BMW plows into carousel horse

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi are searching for the driver of a black BMW who they say smashed into one of Meridian’s decorative carousel horses outside a bank, leaving only shiny hooves behind.

The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2oX5X69 ) that the vehicle demolished the horse on the sidewalk outside First State Bank and uprooted several trees late Monday night.

The Star’s photo of the aftermath shows the hooves of the colorful horse left on the sidewalk.

Meridian tourism officials say dozens of life-size carousel horse sculptures are scattered around the city. One of Meridian’s biggest attractions is its Dentzel Carousel, created about 1895 by carousel builder Gustav Dentzel of Philadelphia.

Meridian police Sgt. Dareall Thompson says witnesses were able to provide a description of the driver and car.

___

Information from: The Meridian Star, http://www.meridianstar.com

