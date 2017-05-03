REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Sheriff: ‘Hungry’ burglar ate cheese sandwich, dill pickle

Posted On Wed. May 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Deputies in South Carolina have arrested a man who they say broke into his neighbor’s house and made a sandwich.

The Rock Hill Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2qrfNgH) the York County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Joel Puglia of Rock Hill has been charged with burglary and petit larceny after authorities said he entered the locked house Saturday.

The report lists the stolen goods as a drink of clear moonshine, a Clover Valley kosher whole dill pickle, a scoop of Newk’s pimento cheese and two slices of bread.

The homeowner alerted authorities after home surveillance detected motion. He had installed the cameras after noticing things going missing. Puglia, who is renting property from the homeowner, admitted to entering the home on other occasions.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company