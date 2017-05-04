Denmark: Skydiver survives after being entangled under plane

(AP) — Danish police say a small plane with an entangled skydiver hanging under the aircraft for about an hour was able to land safely, and that the jumper only sustained bruises.

Police spokesman Henrik Hoegh-Poulsen told Denmark’s TV2 Thursday the Cessna 182 landed Wednesday evening on foam spread out by firefighters to cushion a grassy area at an airfield near Holstebro 300 kilometers (190 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

Pilot Leif Johannsen said he had failed to cut the static line attached at one end to the aircraft and at the other end to the top of the jumper’s deployment bag. He added the landing was possible because the 45-year-old jumper stayed calm and those on the ground helped.

