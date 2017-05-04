REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fire set to scare off opossums destroys man’s wooden house

Posted On Thu. May 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man trying to scare away opossums by setting a fire has destroyed his home.

LNP reports (http://bit.ly/2pM3Xg8 ) the row house blaze on Wednesday in Lancaster began when a man used butane to light a pile of leaves in his backyard. The man apparently hoped the smoke would help rid him of the marsupials, which are known for playing dead.

A city fire marshal says the fire got out of control and spread to the home, which was built of wood.

The building was condemned. Three people were displaced as a result of the fire, which did $50,000 in damage. A firefighter required hospital treatment for a shoulder injury.

Officials say the man had problems with bees also.

___

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company