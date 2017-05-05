Driver escapes truck tilting into San Francisco sinkhole

REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Fri. May 5th, 2017
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A truck driver escaped unharmed early Friday after a massive sinkhole started swallowing his big rig on a San Francisco street.

Driver Alejandro Curiel told KRON (http://bit.ly/2pO6MNJ ) that he had stopped the truck against the curb when it started slowly sinking on the right side.

He scrambled to climb out of the driver side because a tree was blocking the passenger side.

Authorities are waiting for what could be two tow trucks to haul out the big rig, which is tilted into the sidewalk. The sinkhole is about 5 feet (1.52 meters) by 15 feet (4.57 meters) and in the city’s South of Market district.

It’s unclear why the sinkhole developed.

Curiel told the TV station that he “can’t believe it happened to me.”

Sn Francisco Fire has warned drivers to avoid the area.

