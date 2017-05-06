Stolen Ronald McDonald statue recovered undamaged

Posted On Sat. May 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald’s in New Jersey last month has been found.

But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say the 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald’s in Clinton. They announced Friday that it had been found but declined further comment.

The couple that own the restaurant say the statue wasn’t damaged. They plan to move it to a secure location and will have it refurbished and repainted as part of ongoing restaurant renovations.

A $500 reward had been offered for information on the theft.

No word if the Hamburglar has an alibi.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company