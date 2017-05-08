REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Chipping away at EU: Banksy’s take on Brexit seen in Dover

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
A view of a mural by artist Banksy of a workman removing a star from the EU flag in Dover England on Monday May 8, 2017. The mural which appeared Sunday near the ferry terminal in Dover. The street artist Banksy has let the world know his take on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union. Banksy has created a large mural in the British port of Dover showing a workman chipping away one of the 12 stars on the EU flag. (Gareth Fuller/via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The street artist Banksy has let the world know his take on Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Banksy has created a large mural in the British port of Dover showing a workman chipping away one of the 12 stars on the EU flag. His representatives Monday confirmed the work is genuine.

British voters decided last year to leave the 28-nation EU. The new mural is in the city that’s the main British gateway for traffic to continental Europe. It also appeared as the U.K. is holding an early election.

Banksy’s satirical stencils — rats, kissing policemen, riot police with smiley faces — first appeared on walls in Bristol before spreading to London and then to cities around the world. His artworks have fetched as much as $1.8 million.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company