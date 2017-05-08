REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Police: Man takes minivan when driver mistakes him for valet

Posted On Mon. May 8th, 2017
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man stole a minivan at an Atlantic City hotel when the driver mistook him for a valet.

Atlantic City police say 35-year-old city resident Steven Jacobs was arrested around 7 a.m. Sunday after officers stopped the vehicle. They say a loaded handgun was found on the floorboard.

Authorities say the car had been taken Saturday at the Wyndham Skyline Tower, shortly after the minvan’s owner arrived at the site and voluntarily gave Jacobs’ his keys.

Jacobs is charged with theft of movable property and a weapons offense. It wasn’t known Monday if he’s retained an attorney.

