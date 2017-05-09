Cops: Woman entered wrong house, bed after night of drinking

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say a woman who decided to walk rather than drive after a night drinking ended up at the wrong house and in the wrong bed.

Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel tells The Tribune-Review (http://bit.ly/2q2WnMq) the woman had been at a bar Friday night and decided to walk to a relative’s house.

She ended up at a stranger’s house, where she tried — and failed — to enter through a window. She then successfully climbed through the window of a nearby home.

Weitzel says the home’s owner noticed the window open, became alarmed and called police. Officers found the woman sleeping in a bed.

She’s charged with burglary for breaking into a house when someone was home and trespassing charges.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company