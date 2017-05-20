Appearance of young bear puts kibosh on high school game

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (AP) — The appearance of a bear cub — a real one, not a mascot — forced the cancellation of a pair of high school baseball and softball games in Vermont.

Blue Mountain Union High School and Oxbow High School gave up Friday after a curious black bear cub refused to be shooed away, and then wandered into a dugout.

Oxbow baseball coach Shawn French told the Valley News (http://bit.ly/2rCWmyr ) it was a historic first that sent players and fans scurrying indoors.

Officials say the cub had been lurking for a couple of days, necessitating cancellation of school recess at Blue Mountain school in Wells River.

The Friday games were delayed because of the cub’s appearance before being canceled altogether when the cub returned.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company