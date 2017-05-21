Man left trying to explain how car ended up in swimming pool

Posted On Sun. May 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool.

Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning.

Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park.

Poe says he tried to stop the car. He says he left it in the pool because he had to go home to care for his son.

Police say Poe has given conflicting accounts about what happened. He’s been cited for leaving the scene and for not having car insurance.

Poe is due in court next month. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company