Large inflatable obstacle course stolen in Phoenix burglary

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating the theft of a large multicolored inflatable obstacle course.

Police say an open-topped red cargo trailer and the eight-piece obstacle course were stolen from a commercial yard in southwest Phoenix on May 7 or May 8.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the obstacle course is 180 feet (55 meters) long and 25 feet (8 meters) wide when inflated.

It’s valued at $35,000.

